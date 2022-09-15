ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Garrett County, MD
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon

The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Rosalie Phillips

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bonnie Rosalie Phillips, 84, of Shinnston, WV, gained her angel wings on September 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center-Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born on July 24, 1938 in Oakland, MD, to the late John Hinebaugh and Audra Reams...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully…
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV

