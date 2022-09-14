Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Two people hospitalized after vehicle crash/fire in Rural Retreat
RURAL RETREAT Va. (WFXR) — Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Retreat EMS responded to a vehicle crash that injured two people on Friday. Firefighters say when they got to the scene of the crash they found a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and a passenger vehicle. They reported that two people were taken to the hospital and one was airlifted by Heart Air Transport.
WDBJ7.com
Two injured in Rural Retreat crash, fire
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire and a passenger vehicle. Around 2:30 p.m., the Rural Retreat Volunteer Department says it and Rural Retreat EMS were dispatched and found the tractor fully engulfed and two people injured.
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
yadkinripple.com
Fires, gas leak keep Yadkinville FD busy
Yadkinville fire fighters work to douse a blaze in a grain dryer at Deep Creek Farms. Repairs in a vacant apartment lead to fire in Yadkinville. The Dollar Tree and Little Richard’s BBQ were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak. The Yadkinville Fire Department responded to a fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Judy B. Conner
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
WSLS
20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.
RELATED PEOPLE
thewilkesrecord.com
Deputies investigating man found dead in Elk Creek
A man was found dead in the water of Elk Creek in the Ferguson Community and the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anthony Lee Hartley, 42, of Ferguson was identified as the deceased man in a press release sent to The Wilkes Record on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, from Wilkes County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Summers. The cause of his death had not yet been released.
WSET
Henry Co. deputy helps man after riding mower gets stuck in a ditch
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Henry County deputy went above and beyond when serving his community on Wednesday. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Deputy J.M. Jones was patrolling Old Chatham Road when he saw a man with his riding mower stuck in a ditch. They said Deputy...
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylorsville Times
Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash
On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
NC community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of the Stokes County community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Joseph Southern after he was killed Monday night on his motorcycle after a head-on collision. Wednesday, friends and family supported one another as they laughed, cried, and told stories of Joseph or “Cole” that they will always remember. […]
WSLS
Pulaski residents getting new garbage collection service
PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski will see changes come with garbage pickup. Leaders recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections. “We actually had the same arrangements for garbage collection since 1986,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said. Burcham said it was...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elkin Tribune
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
Comments / 1