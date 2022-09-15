Read full article on original website
42-year-old accused of cousin's shooting death in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has been charged in the shooting death of his cousin. Authorities say 42-year-old Keywan Toliver was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearm. He is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, 42-year-old Larney Boyd, on Sept. 13. Police responded...
Saginaw woman accused of stabbing man in her home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman has been charged with stabbing a man in her home last Friday, leaving him in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Maricella Pena was arraigned two charges, including assault with intent to murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave. In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
Mother and Police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man
A grieving mother describes her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis. Davis disputes police accounts of what happened to her son. 26-year-old Vondreece Davis was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on with another...
Video shows incident that prompted Bay City to put public safety director on leave
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Video of an incident that captured Bay City's director of public safety apparently jabbing a man with a flashlight during a tense confrontation appears to be the reason the chief is now on administrative leave. The video was taken Saturday night outside the Rivers Edge...
Saginaw County Health Department offers free Narcan from vending machine
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is unveiling the first Nalaxone -- or Narcan -- vending machine in the Great Lakes Bay Region. At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the opioid overdose reversal medication, along with fentanyl test strips. The health department says the community should...
Bay City public safety director on administrative leave following citizen complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's director of public safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint. In a press release, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint. "The City has received...
Michigan takes action against Lockhart Chemical after Flint River oil spill
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company behind a massive oil spill in the Flint River earlier this summer must immediately stop using underground water disposal systems. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an order Monday requiring Lockhart Chemical to cease the use of underground wastewater and stormwater systems immediately. All...
