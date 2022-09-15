Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
Princess Love Reportedly Not Dating Promoter Amid Split From Ray J
Princess Love and Ray J are in the middle of a divorce. The reality stars have been married since 2016. Their marriage was plagued with Ray's cheating and Love may have moved on.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Speculation That She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after being accused by a Twitter user of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B"...
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
BBC
'We got married after being mixed up as babies'
Some couples believe meeting "the one" is written in the stars. But Lanarkshire couple Jim and Margaret Mitchell have more reason than most to believe in fate. An accident after birth brought them together for the first time, before a chance meeting nearly two decades later reunited them for life.
ABC News
Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland split after 2 years of marriage
Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland are calling it quits. The pair, who wed in March 2020, announced their split in identical Instagram posts on Wednesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of them sitting together on the train. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision...
Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022
From Blake Lively to Sophie Turner, see which celeb moms and moms-to-be stepped out to debut their baby bumps this year Blake Lively The Gossip Girl star shared some major news the minute she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15– she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a fourth child! Lively debuted her baby bump in a long-sleeved sequin mini dress. This is Lively's third time debuting her pregnancy on the red carpet. She arrived at the...
AOL Corp
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Nicole Richie Proved a White Dress Can Be Worn Year-Round — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Her sleek halter dress turned heads at New York Fashion Week White after Labor Day? Absolutely, yes, according to Nicole Richie. The fashion designer recently attended the Tom Ford show (alongside journalist and media personality Derek Blasberg) at New York Fashion Week, and turned heads in a knockout white halter dress featuring an alluring open back. The skin-baring detail expertly juxtaposed the design's elegant high neckline, and proved to be perfectly appropriate for fall thanks to its fitted bodice and ankle-grazing length. RELATED: Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Daughter, Princess Anne, Lives a Private Life — Is She Married?
The British Royal Family is still mourning the loss of its longtime monarch and matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. On Thursday, Sept. 8, multiple news outlets confirmed that the queen of England died at age 96 alongside her family. Article continues below advertisement. As many followers of the royal family know,...
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Promo Has Viewers Praying for One of the Show’s Lead Characters
There are still two more days to wait before 9-1-1 returns, and fans are sweating the fate of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) in the Fox procedural. Granted, there’s no confirmation that Bobby is who dies in 9-1-1 Season 6 — which kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET. — but Fox’s preview for the season premiere seems to want us to think so.
Calling All Fairies! Is Netflix's YA Fantasy Series 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Based on a Book?
"Magic lives in the very fabric of nature," as stated in Netflix's fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga. From creator Brian Young, Fate: The Winx Saga follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), an Earthling fairy, attending the grand and mystic boarding school Alfea in the Otherworld — an alternative dimension. With student inhabitants that identify as ethereal fairies, witches, and warrior Specialists, Alfea is protected by a special barrier that keeps out the Burned Ones — aka antagonistic humanoid beings boasting incredible speed and strength.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory Responds
Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.
‘It’s about where I’ve misstepped’: Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor in Finland
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...
The radio was the soundtrack to my life. But I turned it off a week ago – and may never turn it back on
I could handle the monarchism after the Queen died, but not the repetition. I’m getting my news from Twitter now
'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Alum Sal Perez Is in a Relationship with Jessi Palkovic
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. After the debut season of Love Is Blind took off in 2020, some Netflix subscribers wondered if Season 2 would ever be able to live up to expectations. When the sophomore season dropped, it quickly became clear...
'The Manchurian Candidate's' Henry Silva Has Passed Away at 95
Actor Henry Silva, best known for his role as Chunjin in 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, has passed away at 95. The star's son confirmed to Variety that the actor — who was also known for portraying the tough guy in multiple films including 1960's Ocean’s Eleven — died on Sept. 14, 2022.
The Gays Will Never Have a Happy Ending in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of House of the Dragon. Not only does a secret love never win, but it seems a secret queer love will never have a happy ending. In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) prepares for...
Bayonetta Is Much Older Than She Looks — Details on the Umbra Witch's Exact Age
There's plenty of intrigue and aplomb that surrounds the salacious sorceress Bayonetta. Having starred in two cult classic video games and moving on to a highly anticipated third title, she is best known for her skills as an Umbra Witch, her sass and charm, and her impeccable sense of beauty. Not many video game protagonists can beat up hordes of angels and demons and look great doing it like Bayonetta can. But it might surprise you to know that she's far older than she looks.
