Southaven, MS

Supervisors, aldermen to meet this week

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and city Boards of Aldermen in the county have regularly scheduled meetings scheduled for the week, starting with the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 9 a.m. City Boards of Aldermen meet Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in Horn Lake, Hernando, and Southaven. The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen will start their meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County

Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Woman arrested in Arbor Creek arson investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regarding an arson at an apartment complex on September 14. Shaniqua Yates has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire on the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail in Memphis. The fire displaced several residents. It happened […]
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building

Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot came to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, and it was all caught on camera. Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in Hickory […]
