The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen to meet this week
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and city Boards of Aldermen in the county have regularly scheduled meetings scheduled for the week, starting with the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 9 a.m. City Boards of Aldermen meet Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in Horn Lake, Hernando, and Southaven. The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen will start their meeting at 6:30 p.m.
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Woman arrested in Arbor Creek arson investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regarding an arson at an apartment complex on September 14. Shaniqua Yates has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire on the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail in Memphis. The fire displaced several residents. It happened […]
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
localmemphis.com
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
Which Shelby County neighborhoods have white people abandoned since 2000?
“White flight” doesn’t get as much attention as it used to. But that doesn’t mean it has disappeared. In Shelby County, 10 ZIP codes lost more than 50% of their white residents between 2000 and 2020. The term “white flight” is usually used to describe white Americans’...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
CANCELED: City Watch canceled for man who walked out of hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — UPDATE Sep. 18 1:35 PM:. MPD has canceled the City Watch for David Ward. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a City Watch alert for a 61-year-old man. Police said David Ward left Methodist University Hospital around 3:49 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022. MPD said he...
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
WREG
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
Déjà vu? Shelby County Clerk’s Office again turns away taxpayers ahead of weeklong closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Same story, different day. Taxpayers say they were once again turned away from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Mullins Station on the Friday before a weeklong closure of the office. “I have been trying to renew tags since the end of June,” said Shannon...
thelocalvoice.net
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building
Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
Two men rob Mexican restaurant in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant. On Sep. 12 at approximately 11:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Taqueria Express on Summer Avenue. Two armed men entered the...
WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot came to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, and it was all caught on camera. Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in Hickory […]
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
Woman allegedly set fire to apartment complex twice, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly setting fire to a local apartment complex. Shaniqua Yates, 25, was arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Yates allegedly set fire to a three-story apartment complex in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek...
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
