Politics

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
ALABAMA STATE
New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case

TOME, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman that is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials said 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Florida State League Playoffs

(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 0. Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Wednesday Sept. 21: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE

