ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vergennes, VT

Comments / 0

Related
vermontcatholic.org

Catholic schools nurtured Ethan Courcelle’s faith

When Ethan Courcelle worked as a dietary aid at St. Joseph/Kervick and Loretto homes in Rutland during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he especially enjoyed delivering meals to residents and speaking with them, even if briefly. (He was masked and gowned.) “Sometimes my co-workers hurried me along,” laughed the...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Gregory George Martell, 65, of New Haven

NEW HAVEN — It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory George Martell, 65, on Sept. 14, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Gregory, known to most as “Joe,” was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Middlebury, Vt., to Agnes and Alson Martell.
NEW HAVEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake

MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
MILTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vergennes, VT
Local
Vermont Education
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently

I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Next Fall#Local News#K12#The Addison Independent
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Mendon

MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
MENDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Moriah High School football spoils Beekmantown home opener

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Moriah High School football (2-0) has tallied 75 points in their first two games of the Section VII football season. Forty-five points were added to that mark Friday night in a dominant 45-6 win over Beekmantown (0-2). Rowan Swan, Moriah's senior quarterback, credits two things...
MORIAH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
VTDigger

Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington

South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
COLCHESTER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Colchester Sun

Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Local high school football teams earn triumphs

ADDISON COUNTY — All three area high school football teams picked up wins this past weekend, Middlebury and Otter Valley at home and the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative program on the road. TIGERS. The 1-2 Tigers broke through for their first victory by defeating visiting BFA-St. Albans, 27-20, on this...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn

Granted, Merriam-Webster just proudly announced the addition of “pumpkin spice” to their dictionary this September — but when you live in New England, autumn will always be about the foliage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy