Read full article on original website
Related
Colchester Sun
"South Burlington Showcase" hosted by South Burlington Art Gallery features local artists
The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of more than 60 paintings, photographs, and mixed-media works called “South Burlington Showcase.”. The show highlights three artists from South Burlington: Gin Ferrara, Jeffrey Pascoe, and Michael Strauss and is curated by Jessica Manley. The Gallery, located at 180...
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic schools nurtured Ethan Courcelle’s faith
When Ethan Courcelle worked as a dietary aid at St. Joseph/Kervick and Loretto homes in Rutland during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he especially enjoyed delivering meals to residents and speaking with them, even if briefly. (He was masked and gowned.) “Sometimes my co-workers hurried me along,” laughed the...
Addison Independent
Gregory George Martell, 65, of New Haven
NEW HAVEN — It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory George Martell, 65, on Sept. 14, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Gregory, known to most as “Joe,” was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Middlebury, Vt., to Agnes and Alson Martell.
mynbc5.com
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
VTDigger
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
mynbc5.com
Moriah High School football spoils Beekmantown home opener
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Moriah High School football (2-0) has tallied 75 points in their first two games of the Section VII football season. Forty-five points were added to that mark Friday night in a dominant 45-6 win over Beekmantown (0-2). Rowan Swan, Moriah's senior quarterback, credits two things...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Fourth quarter comeback over Hilltoppers earns Hornets' first win
ESSEX, Vt. — St. Johnsbury QB Quinn Murphy led his Hilltoppers on a go-ahead touchdown drive with six minutes and change left in the fourth quarter to go up 14-10 on Essex. But that's when Hornets QB Charlie Bowen did the same, on the way to a 16-14 upset win for their first win of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
WCAX
What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington’s South End could look like. This part of the South End redevelopment is called the Railyard Enterprise Project because of its proximity to the railyard at the southern end of Battery Street in Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
Colchester Sun
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
Addison Independent
Local high school football teams earn triumphs
ADDISON COUNTY — All three area high school football teams picked up wins this past weekend, Middlebury and Otter Valley at home and the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative program on the road. TIGERS. The 1-2 Tigers broke through for their first victory by defeating visiting BFA-St. Albans, 27-20, on this...
Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn
Granted, Merriam-Webster just proudly announced the addition of “pumpkin spice” to their dictionary this September — but when you live in New England, autumn will always be about the foliage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn.
Comments / 0