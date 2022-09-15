E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career. The Owls attempted a comeback with E.J. Warner under center, but fell just short, losing 16-14. Warner went 19 for 32 passing in the contest, collecting 215 yards with a touchdown and interception. The touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter when Warner avoided a collapsing pocket and threw off his back foot to find receiver Jordan Smith, who spun and ran it to the house for a 47-yard score, Warner's longest completion of the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO