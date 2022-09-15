Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
NFL
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans
With the conclusion of Buffalo's blowout 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night came confirmation that the combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is already living up to the hype -- and so too are the Bills. Predicted by many to be Super Bowl bound ahead of...
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson still on track for Week 4 return; Joe Flacco to start until then barring 'catastrophe'
The New York Jets opened the 2022 season without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury and surgery. The results -- an uninspiring 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with Joe Flacco under center -- were not encouraging, but shouldn't remain Gang Green's reality for much longer.
NFL
Falcons' Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts' lack of targets: 'It's not fantasy football. We're just trying to win'
Kyle Pitts' second NFL season is off to a slow start. In the Atlanta Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the athletic tight end caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football HOFer Kurt Warner, starts as true freshman QB for Temple on Saturday
E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career. The Owls attempted a comeback with E.J. Warner under center, but fell just short, losing 16-14. Warner went 19 for 32 passing in the contest, collecting 215 yards with a touchdown and interception. The touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter when Warner avoided a collapsing pocket and threw off his back foot to find receiver Jordan Smith, who spun and ran it to the house for a 47-yard score, Warner's longest completion of the game.
RUMOR: AFC team interested in trading for Jets’ Corey Davis
The New York Jets’ rebuild is going pretty decently at the moment. They are adding young players at every position to build a strong roster. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is emerging as a true stud after a two-touchdown performance, so it may make sense to lean into him as the WR1. Meanwhile, Corey Davis is becoming more expendable.
Comments / 0