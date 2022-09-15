Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's latest X Series camera, the X-H2 is here, and it brings with it a 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C mirrorless camera. Along with all that resolution comes a wide range of impressive features, and this excellent video review takes a look at all those features as well as the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Sony FR7 Cinema Line Full-frame PTZ camera offers remote control for camera placement
Enjoy the efficiency of cinematography meeting robotics with the Sony FR7 Cinema Line Full-frame PTZ camera. What makes it one of a kind is the remote control for creative camera placement. Additional features include smooth pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) control coupled with a full-frame image sensor and a high-quality E-mount lens line-up. There’s also the focal length and shallow depth of field. They provide creative freedom and combine with remote PTZ control capability. With this camera, you can actually capture your shots from new angles you could not have done before. In fact, the remotely controllable pan and tilt mechanism will help you place it in out-of-the-way locations. Thanks to the web app, you can easily set up the FR7 from a tablet or a PC through a web browser. Finally, bearing the Cinema Line name, the FR7 incorporates key features that support cinematic expression.
Bug in iPhone 14 Pro Max causes camera to physically fail, users say
A major bug in Apple’s latest iPhone is causing the camera to physically fail when using apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, some owners have reported. The bug in the company’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most expensive model in the iPhone 14 range, appears to affect the optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature, which uses a motor to eliminate the effects of camera shake when taking pictures. Opening the camera in certain apps causes the OIS motor to go haywire, causing audible grinding sounds and physically vibrating the entire phone.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
Fstoppers
Is This Fujifilm's Most Anticipated Lens?
Fujifilm has recently announced the new and highly anticipated XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR. This lens is an update to the popular 56mm f/1.2 R lens, which has been a favorite of Fujifilm X users since it was announced in early 2014. But how much improvement can we see? Have the criticisms of the original lens been addressed? This fantastic video gives real-world insight.
Digital Trends
DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?
The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
What are the best camera lenses to buy? Here's everything you need to know
Choosing the best camera lenses isn't always easy when you're just starting out, so we explain the jargon and the choices
The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes
Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
Fstoppers
Easily Create Dramatic Portraits on a Budget
We photographers love gear. If you're like me, you probably have a corner (or a basement) filled with modifiers, filters, lenses, lights, and more. The truth is that we don't need a ton of expensive gear to create dramatic results, and in my latest video, I will show you how to create a Rembrant-style portraits using one off-brand flash in a small modifier.
Fstoppers
Mountain Mornings
This capture represents the cold morning during a hike in the Picos de Europa. When I saw the plant I decided to lie down on the ground and photograph it for the foreground. Also using a person as a ground scale on the left side. I hope you like it.
Fstoppers
The Essential Zoom Lenses for Landscape Photography
When it comes to landscape photography, you can certainly use prime lenses, but most professionals prefer the versatility and convenience of a zoom lens. So, what are the essential zoom lenses for a landscape photographer? This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape shooter discussing the three essential zoom lenses for the genre.
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
The Honor X40 is a very thin sub-$250 phone with a big battery, 50MP camera
Honor X40 is yet another beautiful-looking smartphone featuring a sizeable 120Hz display, 5,100mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
Fstoppers
Datacolor Releases Their New Color Reference Tool: Spyder Checkr Photo
Datacolor’s new Spyder Checkr Photo is a sized-down version of the original Spyder Checkr professional color reference tool while also being a vast improvement over the previous smaller version, the Spyder Checkr 24. Consisting of a cellphone-sized hinged plastic case that contains two color reference cards with a total...
DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range
Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations. DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result.
Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro tipped to launch next week
We’re expecting 200MP cameras and prices that make the iPhone 14 look even more expensive
