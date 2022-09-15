10 movies & shows to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the influence and work of Hispanics in the U.S. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on this month, from musical specials to our own Latina Powerhouse series, highlighting influential Latinas across all industries.

While films and TV shows don’t have an expiration date, and streaming is always around to watch later (most of the time), Hispanic Heritage Month presents a great opportunity to discover new Hispanic talent, whether that’s in front or behind the screen.

Here are 10 movies and shows you can watch this month. If not, you can just save them for later:

Real Women Have Curves (HBO Max) “Real Women Have Curves” marked America Ferrara’ s film debut, and follows a young woman as she learns to embrace her heritage and herself.

Spy Kids (Hulu) Robert Rodriguez ’s charming and earnest movie follows two siblings as they unwillingly become spies to save their parents‘ lives. It stars Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega .

Jane the Virgin (Netflix) “Jane the Virgin” is responsible for many of the perks that Latinx actors and creators experience today. The series is an adaptation of “Juana la virgen,” a Venezuelan telenovela that follows a woman who gets pregnant while on a routine visit to the gyno. It stars Gina Rodriguez.

Selena (Peacock) “ Selena ” follows the life of Selena Quintanilla and is filled with fun musical numbers and memorable performances. It also launched Jennifer Lopez’s career, which is enough of an argument to watch it.

Selena: The Series (Netflix) The series is also a take on Selena Quintanilla’s life, and while it’s not as memorable as the former, it shows a lot of Selena’s early life and relationship with her family. It stars Christian Serratos .

Undone (Prime Video) “Undone” stars Rosa Salazar , one of the most exciting up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood. The series follows Alma (Salazar), who, after experiencing a car accident, starts to see visions of her dead father (Bob Odenkirk) who claims she can alter time and space.

The Boy From Medellin (Prime Video) The documentary follows J Balvin in 2019, as he prepares for a concert in Colombia and the country is in the midst of political upheaval.

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) “Orange is the New Black” is one of Netflix’s biggest success stories. While centered on a white woman, the series carefully depicts women of all races, leaving some of its strongest narratives for its cast of Latinas.

On My Block (Netflix) “On My Block” came out on Netflix in 2018, and follows a group of friends from a Los Angeles neighborhood whose relationships are tested with the start of high school.