Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
18-year old injured after speeding, crashing car in northern Linn County
WAUBEEK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An 18-year old was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Sunday night in northern Linn County. Linn County Sheriff's Rescue and other first responders were sent to an accident in the 4100 block of Whittier Road in Waubeek around 9:30 pm.
cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
cbs2iowa.com
Brush burn spreads to vacant house
COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
New Trial for Gregory Davis Began September 13
A re-trial for a man accused of brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2017 started this Tuesday. Gregory Davis was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion. His his charges were later overturned in 2020 on the ruling that he didn't get a fair trial.
cbs2iowa.com
"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0