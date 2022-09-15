DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.

