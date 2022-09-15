Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Recovery Community Center honors son's memory while helping others
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On the third floor of Cedar Rapids' Human Services building, service is the focus of the new Recovery Community Center. "When they first walk in our focal point is, 'How can I help you with your recovery today?'" Debbie Courtney points out a sign just inside the entrance to the spacious center. "That's the first thing they're gonna see."
cbs2iowa.com
Residents come together for the Third Annual Mental Health Matters 5K
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday morning, Hiawatha residents gathered to participate in the Third Annual Metal Health Matters 5K run. The run kicked off at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North 18th Avenue and Progress Drive. The event featured opening remarks from the run organizers and...
cbs2iowa.com
Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids draws crowd at McGrath Amphitheater
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids kicked off at the McGrath Amphitheatre. Green State Credit Union. This event celebrates the richness and diversity of the Latin American culture. Festivities included:. Live music performances. Different types of food from various countries. Kid-friendly activities. Live music...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa vs. Michigan game to air on Fox 28
The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in their first nationally televised game of the 2022 season on October 1 when the Michigan Wolverines come to Iowa City. The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will air at 11 a.m. on Fox 28 in Fox's Big Noon Saturday's slot. It...
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kickoff to Kinnick 5K is Saturday in Iowa City
The Kickoff to Kinnick 5K race will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race begins near Carver Hawkeye Arena and ends at the 50 yard line of Kinnick Stadium. The course will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take runners and walkers along the following...
cbs2iowa.com
Final Cedar Rapids farmer's market comes with a few showers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids held it's final Farmer's Market event of the season in downtown. The Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market has become one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest. The 17th Annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market season officially...
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
cbs2iowa.com
"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Closures on C Avenue / Blairs Ferry Road next week for Lindale Trail Extension Project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be big impacts on the roads in northeast Cedar Rapids for the Lindale Trail Extension Project starting next week. Pavement, utility, signal and pedestrian work continues to move forward on the project. Upcoming road closures along C Avenue NE and...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash in Waterloo
Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
cbs2iowa.com
New Trial for Gregory Davis Began September 13
A re-trial for a man accused of brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2017 started this Tuesday. Gregory Davis was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion. His his charges were later overturned in 2020 on the ruling that he didn't get a fair trial.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
cbs2iowa.com
18-year old injured after speeding, crashing car in northern Linn County
WAUBEEK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An 18-year old was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Sunday night in northern Linn County. Linn County Sheriff's Rescue and other first responders were sent to an accident in the 4100 block of Whittier Road in Waubeek around 9:30 pm.
cbs2iowa.com
Brush burn spreads to vacant house
COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
