CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On the third floor of Cedar Rapids' Human Services building, service is the focus of the new Recovery Community Center. "When they first walk in our focal point is, 'How can I help you with your recovery today?'" Debbie Courtney points out a sign just inside the entrance to the spacious center. "That's the first thing they're gonna see."

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO