ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day

By IAN HARRISON
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0Cpm_0hx4vDTi00

TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico.

Third baseman Yandy Díaz and right fielder Randy Arozarena, who are both from Cuba, topped the lineup, followed by shortstop Wander Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, and first baseman Harold Ramírez, who is from Colombia.

The designated hitter was Manual Margot, who is from the Dominican Republic, followed by left fielder David Peralta, who is from Venezuela.

The second baseman was Isaac Paredes of Mexico, the catcher was René Pinto of Venezuela and center fielder Jose Siri of the Dominican Republic rounded out the batting order.

All nine players, as well as base coaches Chris Prieto at first and Rodney Linares at third, wore No. 21 to honor Clemente, who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. Clemente won four NL batting titles and helped the Pirates win the World Series in 1960 and 1971. He won the NL MVP award in 1966.

Left-hander Shane McClanahan, an American, was activated off the 15-day injured list before the game to start for the Rays.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Linares
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Chris Prieto
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
David Peralta
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Harold Ramírez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy