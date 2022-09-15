Read full article on original website
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive Harvests Cones from Manistee Sequoia to Fight Climate Change
A Sequoia tree in Manistee was in the spotlight Friday as the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive harvested its cones for cloning. The Sequoia tree was planted on the property of Lake Bluff Farms in Manistee back in 1948. Sequoias typically don’t fair well in harsh climate, and experts believe this...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street
Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
Michigan Percheron Positive for EEE
On Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed an unvaccinated 14-year-old Percheron mare in Roscommon County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. She began showing signs of muscle tremors, dribbling urine, colic, and dog sitting on Sept. 2. She progressed to being down and was unable to rise and was euthanized.
“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan
Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
MSP: Meth, gun found after drunken driver stopped for going 103 mph in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man was drunk when he was stopped for going 103 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police troopers pulled over Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, on US-131 near E 10 Road in Wexford County's Liberty Township just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges
Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Grawn Man Facing Felony Charges After Nearly Causing Grand Traverse County Car Crash
A 28-year-old Grawn man accused of nearly causing a car crash in Grand Traverse County is now facing three felony charges. On Monday afternoon, someone called 911 when a driver crossed the center line on east M-113 and almost hit a semi-truck head on, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
Police say witnesses stood by, filmed while teen was beaten at Traverse City football game
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Friday night during the Traverse City West High School football game while witnesses stood by and filmed the attack. According to UpNorthLive, police say the girl was attacked by two other females who attend East Middle School and Central High School respectively.
Roscommon Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking to Identify Suspect in Lyon Twp. Break-In
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Lyon Township break-in. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a residence on Harold Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11. The suspect left the residence before deputies arrived. A neighbor recalled...
