Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
csudh.edu
CSUDH Continues to Climb in National Rankings
The newest university ranking lists from U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly reflect CSUDH’s strong commitment to equity and access, and its success in helping students secure a better future. CSUDH jumped up the ranks in several categories for 2022-23, scoring especially well for the excellent economic and social value the university provides.
oc-breeze.com
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract
The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flight from Long Beach to Hawaii interrupted for historic ukulele lesson
What sound do you hear when you think of Hawaii? Is it the sound of ocean waves lapping the sand of a pristine beach? The wind rustling through palm trees? If you answered “the ukulele,” then you’ll want to keep reading. On Friday, passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were […]
Long Beach Post
Marine researchers, Long Beach boat owners, continue Olympia oyster restoration project
Marine biologists, local conservationists and Long Beach Yacht Club members spent Sunday afternoon examining oyster strings as part of a long-term project to restore Olympia oyster populations in Southern California. The oyster strings, made of oyster shells collected from local restaurants, have served as homes for oyster larvae since they...
KTLA.com
USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’
The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California has been evacuated and officials are warning the public to stay away after a hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m., when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find...
OC State Legislators’ Concerns Trigger State Investigation of OC Power Authority
Orange County’s green power agency is being investigated by the California State Auditor’s office after six members of the county’s state delegation asked for a deep dive into the agency’s inner workings. The state auditors are now the third group to jump into an audit of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
nypressnews.com
Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Long Beach Post
Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
Mission Viejo doctor wins visitation with kids amid poison allegations
A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday.
KTLA.com
Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)
A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
nypressnews.com
PuppetMaster 213 keeps Los Angeles fans happy with El Triste
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When Cain Carias performs, his audience is mesmorized by the gentle movements and emotions he brings to his puppets. Performing as Puppet Master213, Carias created a puppet he named El Triste, which translates to The Sad One. The name, he said, was meant to represent...
2urbangirls.com
Former Kaiser employee ties firing to taking leave for wife’s cancer surgery
LOS ANGELES – A former Kaiser Permanente employee is suing the health care provider, alleging he was wrongfully fired in February for taking time off to be with his wife as she underwent cancer surgery and to assist her during her recovery. Gil Benjamin Walton’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
luxury-houses.net
This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
Comments / 0