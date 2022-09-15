ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
csudh.edu

CSUDH Continues to Climb in National Rankings

The newest university ranking lists from U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly reflect CSUDH’s strong commitment to equity and access, and its success in helping students secure a better future. CSUDH jumped up the ranks in several categories for 2022-23, scoring especially well for the excellent economic and social value the university provides.
CARSON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’

The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California has been evacuated and officials are warning the public to stay away after a hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m., when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
LONG BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley

A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)

A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
MONROVIA, CA
nypressnews.com

PuppetMaster 213 keeps Los Angeles fans happy with El Triste

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When Cain Carias performs, his audience is mesmorized by the gentle movements and emotions he brings to his puppets. Performing as Puppet Master213, Carias created a puppet he named El Triste, which translates to The Sad One. The name, he said, was meant to represent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA

