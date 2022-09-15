Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Jones, 94; service September 22
Sarah Slocum Morris Jones, 94, a native and lifetime resident of New Bern, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Sarah was born June 3, 1928, to the late David and Elizabeth Morris. She was fondly known as SaSo to family and friends. Sarah attended Salem College...
carolinacoastonline.com
David Fulcher, 57; service September 24
David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of William “David” Fulcher. The second born son to Ray & Gloria Fulcher, David was born November 13, 1964. David arrived in the world just seventeen months after his brother Philip. It’s been said that timing is everything and growing up in the 60’s and 70’s was David’s time.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Cavett, 69; no service
Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
WITN
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville town officials say the Herring Festival has been put on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were also talks of canceling the festival in 2023 due to a lack of volunteers. After a town meeting in […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cancer survivor registration underway for ACS Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast
— The 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is set for 2:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College (CCC), and registration is currently underway for participants, especially cancer survivors. “Relay is not just a fun way to raise money for cancer...
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
WITN
Is it yours? Unclaimed winning Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville to expire soon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fast Play players should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed jackpot. The $478,964 jackpot won on April 6 with a 50X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. The ticket expires on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
Person found dead after Swansboro house fire
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
jocoreport.com
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goldsboro, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Goldsboro. The Greene Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
Winning $400,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC prize
The lucky winner has just days to come forward.
Boston terriers get hitched for a good cause in North Carolina
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause. Two Boston terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for […]
Comments / 0