Greenville, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Sarah Jones, 94; service September 22

Sarah Slocum Morris Jones, 94, a native and lifetime resident of New Bern, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Sarah was born June 3, 1928, to the late David and Elizabeth Morris. She was fondly known as SaSo to family and friends. Sarah attended Salem College...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

David Fulcher, 57; service September 24

David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of William “David” Fulcher. The second born son to Ray & Gloria Fulcher, David was born November 13, 1964. David arrived in the world just seventeen months after his brother Philip. It’s been said that timing is everything and growing up in the 60’s and 70’s was David’s time.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Cavett, 69; no service

Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
WNCT

Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville town officials say the Herring Festival has been put on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were also talks of canceling the festival in 2023 due to a lack of volunteers. After a town meeting in […]
JAMESVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident

MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
