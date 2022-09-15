Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Loan For Small Businesses And Non-Profits In New Jersey Now Easier To Obtain
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board has approved a revision to the Main Street Micro Business Loan, removing the requirement for personal guarantees from owners of micro businesses, which created an added headache for many local businesses looking to take advantage of this state loan. The Main Street...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Live MONDAY! “Hostage” Event in Lakewood @ Tashbar of Lakewood – Rachel, woman rescued by Yad L’Achim to tell her story live
IS MONDAY! – A YAD L’ACHIM EVENT. LOCATION: TASHBAR OF LAKEWOOD – 82 OAK STREET, LAkewood nJ 08701. Rachel will share her personal life story of despair to freedom – live and in person!. You don’t want to miss this inspiring event!. Tickets at the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties
The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission: Employers Must Assign Workplace Impairment Recognition Officers; You Can Be Fired With Cause
Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 24:6I-52a(2)(a), the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (“NJ-CRC”) is charged with prescribing standards for a Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert (“WIRE”) certification, to be issued to full- or part-time employees, or others contracted to perform services on behalf of an employer, based on education and training in detecting and identifying an employee’s usage of, or impairment from, a cannabis item or other intoxicating substance, and for assisting in the investigation of workplace accidents.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour
As inflation continues to rise, businesses in New Jersey will soon have an added expense as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Multiple Traffic-Related Questions
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Hope Chapel and New Central would benefit from a blinking light at night. There is no traffic at night. Also, that intersection would benefit from changing the timing. The green light allowing the new central traffic to move is much too long. Cars wait on hope chapel for about 15 seconds without any cars passing on new Central.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATED: Two People Stabbed in Lakewood [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
Two people have been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened in West Gate shortly before 10:00 PM. One victim was stabbed in the leg, and one in the shoulder, officials confirmed to TLS. At least one other victim was pepper-sprayed. According to preliminary information, it appears the stabbing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department to Step up Patrols, Strictly Enforce Curfew in West Gate Following Stabbing Incident
In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Watch as Thief Steals Scooter from Lakewood Shul
Watch as a thief steals a scooter from a Shul in Lakewood this evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Juveniles in Custody after Stealing Vehicle from West Gate, Attempting to Dump it in Lake
Two juveniles are in custody after stealing a car and attempting to dump it in the lake, police told TLS. While patrolling early this morning, officers spotted the 13 and 15-year-olds on the North Lake beach attempting to drive a vehicle into Lake Carasaljo. Upon questioning, police discovered the kids...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Officer Hospitalized after Vehicle is Struck by Drunk Driver
A Lakewood police officer was luckily not seriously injured after being struck by a drunk driver, police tell TLS. The officer was working a road job on Prospect Street when witnesses tell TLS a vehicle came barreling into the patrol car, with the officer inside. The officer was hospitalized and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Police search for possibly-armed hit and run suspect; Ammo and drugs found in vehicle
Police are searching for a hit and run a driver who is possibly armed. Shortly before 1:00 AM, police responded to the area of Squankum Road and County Line Road for the reports of an accident. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle crashed into a home, with the driver nowhere...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NISSIM: Child luckily unharmed after stroller is struck by out-of-control vehicle in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A child in a stroller was luckily unharmed after being struck by a vehicle that crashed through a fence on Forest Avenue. The accident happened as playgroups in the area were being dismissed – and dozens of pedestrians were walking down the sidewalk. Driver may have been on drugs...
Comments / 0