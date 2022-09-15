ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing

Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission: Employers Must Assign Workplace Impairment Recognition Officers; You Can Be Fired With Cause

Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 24:6I-52a(2)(a), the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (“NJ-CRC”) is charged with prescribing standards for a Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert (“WIRE”) certification, to be issued to full- or part-time employees, or others contracted to perform services on behalf of an employer, based on education and training in detecting and identifying an employee’s usage of, or impairment from, a cannabis item or other intoxicating substance, and for assisting in the investigation of workplace accidents.
New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour

As inflation continues to rise, businesses in New Jersey will soon have an added expense as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor...
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Multiple Traffic-Related Questions

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Hope Chapel and New Central would benefit from a blinking light at night. There is no traffic at night. Also, that intersection would benefit from changing the timing. The green light allowing the new central traffic to move is much too long. Cars wait on hope chapel for about 15 seconds without any cars passing on new Central.
UPDATED: Two People Stabbed in Lakewood [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Two people have been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened in West Gate shortly before 10:00 PM. One victim was stabbed in the leg, and one in the shoulder, officials confirmed to TLS. At least one other victim was pepper-sprayed. According to preliminary information, it appears the stabbing...
Lakewood Police Department to Step up Patrols, Strictly Enforce Curfew in West Gate Following Stabbing Incident

In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.
