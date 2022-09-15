ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

September marks the beginning of autumn , which means changing leaf colors, cooler temperatures, and fall festivals.

Every state has a celebration or community gathering dedicated to welcoming the season or celebrating the harvests. Activities can include hay rides, food stalls, checking out vendors, pumpkin patches, games, scavenger hunts, and more. Depending on where you live, there may be quirky traditions thrown in, too!

Since many towns and cities host their own harvest festival, where can you find the best one in Colorado? Taste of Home says the Mountain Harvest Festival is the Centennial State's best fall festival.

"From free farm and winery tours to music by Western Slope artists—and even a vegan potluck—this delightful small town puts on a big show for its Mountain Harvest Festival," writers say.

Usually held in Paonia, this year's festival is set for September 22-25. Highly-anticipated events include the Great Chili Cookoff, I Love Pie Contest, a bike parade, and a pub crawl. Don't forget your shopping bag either -- there will be a Sunday farmers' market and market for local artists and craftsmen.

Check out the festival's website for more details and the schedule of events. You can visit also visit Taste of Home 's full list of exciting harvest festivals .

