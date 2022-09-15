ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable toddler ‘gossips’ about life at her grandma’s house

This TikTok parent caught her toddler daughter “gossiping” to a friend and the subject matter was so adorable!. Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is a mom and TikToker who shares videos of her adorably sassy toddler Kinsley and her sweet baby Ryker. @thelindsayann. Toddler Gossip #funnytoddlers #funnytoddler #funnykids #toddlervideos #kidjokes...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
Woman Refuses to Give Bed to Sick 12-Year-Old Child

How accommodating should a person be to their partner’s children?. Everything changes when a person becomes a parent. There is a biological and psychological shift that often happens in which they are willing to sacrifice anything and everything for their child.
Woman delivers pizza to toddler, gets shorted $2.50 and no tip

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said. I delivered a pizza, and I didn't even work for the pizza place. Here's how it happened. I was having breakfast with my boss and his friend. His friend ran a pizzeria. We weren't exactly friends, but we were friendly, friendly enough to share a meal together now and then at least.
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
Watch Toddler's Excitement As Mom Understands His Halloween Ask

Sometimes, it can seem like toddlers and pre-schoolers speak in code. It takes a while to control the tip of their tongues, so "r's" can sound like "w's," and they may mix up tenses. These little mispronunciations are all part of normal language development. Still, sometimes adults have to listen extra carefully, and it can take a while to decipher what the little one is saying.
