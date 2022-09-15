ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5xgv_0hx4sWte00

Top Gun: Maverick actor and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Acolyte.

Jacinto joins Lee Jung-Jae , Jodie Turner-Smith, and Amandla Steinberg, who were recently cast in undisclosed roles. The actor is best known for his role as Jason Mendoza in NBC's The Good Place, a deceased drug dealer from Florida who, despite not being the sharpest tool in the shed, proves to have a kind heart. He would go on to play Code on the Netflix horror drama Brand New Cherry Flavor and Yao on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto recently played Fritz in Top Gun: Maverick, though his role appeared to be significantly reduced in the film's theatrical cut.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic era, about 100 years before the prequels. This era is the peak for both the Jedi and the Republic – before the Empire eventually takes over. In the Star Wars universe, an "acolyte" is an individual who possesses the ability to use the Force and train under a highly experienced Sith Lord. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is set to serve as showrunner.

Following the success of Obi-Wan Kenobi , many more Star Wars series are set to hit Disney Plus. Andor premieres September 21, 2022, while Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka and the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew are currently in production. The Acolyte does not yet have a release date.

For more, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Reboot' cast embraced confusion over show within show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reboot, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, said the show's meta premise caused some confusion on set. "There'd be a moment where there's a camera," one of the show's stars, Keegan-Michael Key, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's a fake camera. You realize the camera behind the camera is a real camera."
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Manny Jacinto
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon episode 5 review: "Weddings never end well in Westeros"

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode!Weddings never end well in Westeros. This week's episode of House of the Dragon focuses on the nuptials of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) – but the episode builds toward disaster from the beginning, and the big day ends in bloodshed, a collapsed king,...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Nicolas Cage almost starred in Constantine instead of Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage almost starred in a film adaptation of 2005's Constantine, based on the Hellblazer comic books, before Keanu Reeves eventually nabbed the role. In an interview with DiscussingFilm (opens in new tab), director Francis Lawrence revealed that the studio initially had a different director and actor in mind. "Actually,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Maverick#Star Wars Series#Actor#Nbc#Brand New Cherry Flavor#Force#Russian#Skeleton Crew
GamesRadar

Keanu Reeves to return for Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves is returning as demonologist John Constantine in a sequel to Francis Lawrence's 2005 thriller. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Francis Lawrence will return to direct from a screenplay penned by Akiva Goldsman (Cinderella Man, I Am Legend, A Beautiful Mind). Goldsman will also produce alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella under the Bad Robot banner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy