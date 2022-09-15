ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KHQ Right Now

MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District

SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council unanimously passes updated safe air shelter ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance about safe air shelters that open when air quality drops to a certain level. Prior to this passing, the City of Spokane opened safe air shelters when the air quality index reached 250 or higher, which is classified as "very unhealthy."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. "If you can't find trash, you're not looking," said volunteer Steve Peck. "We're crawling over rocks, we're going under bushes, we're laughing, we're pulling things out of trees."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council set to vote on illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is set to vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on a new ordinance that would ban public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability would be prohibited.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
KHQ Right Now

Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!

After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Hairspray' comes to Spokane Sept. 20-25

The popular musical "Hairspray" will be in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Sept. 20-25. KHQ's Bradley Warren has a preview of the play, and why it's still relevant today. You can find more information and get tickets here.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
COLFAX, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year's Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz's Symphonie fantastique, Beethoven's Fifth...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
OLDTOWN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt

The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
SPOKANE, WA

