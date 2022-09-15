Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council unanimously passes updated safe air shelter ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance about safe air shelters that open when air quality drops to a certain level. Prior to this passing, the City of Spokane opened safe air shelters when the air quality index reached 250 or higher, which is classified as "very unhealthy."
KHQ Right Now
Sprague Avenue to be reduced to 3 lanes for parts of Spokane Valley starting Sept. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley will begin a stormwater and crosswalk pilot project along westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road on Sept. 19., which will reduce the road to three lanes. The city will evaluate the impacts of reducing lanes until Oct. 28....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes two policies on illegal camping, safe air shelters
The Spokane City Council passed two policies Monday night. The first involved banning illegal camping in parts of the city. The second adjusts the air quality requirement to open safe air shelters.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. "If you can't find trash, you're not looking," said volunteer Steve Peck. "We're crawling over rocks, we're going under bushes, we're laughing, we're pulling things out of trees."
KHQ Right Now
City has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money in recent months toward mitigating Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people. These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council set to vote on illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is set to vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on a new ordinance that would ban public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability would be prohibited.
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
KHQ Right Now
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
'Hairspray' comes to Spokane Sept. 20-25
The popular musical "Hairspray" will be in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Sept. 20-25. KHQ's Bradley Warren has a preview of the play, and why it's still relevant today. You can find more information and get tickets here.
KHQ Right Now
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year's Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz's Symphonie fantastique, Beethoven's Fifth...
KHQ Right Now
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battle house fire in Post Falls, now contained
According to Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, the house fire in Post Falls is contained with no injuries to report. Right now, the cause is under investigation. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt
The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
Comments / 0