After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO