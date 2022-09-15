Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member
Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September
It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
CARS・
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
My neighbours own four cars but refuse to park them on their drive – they keep leaving them right outside my house
A WOMAN has vented her frustration at her neighbour who always parks their four cars on the street - despite owning a garage and driveway. The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet and explained how the neighbour who lives opposite are a four car household. She continued: "They don't use their...
CARS・
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0