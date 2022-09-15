ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
