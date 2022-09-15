Chicken Lays Incredibly Rare Round Egg

Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

A Canadian woman could not believe her eyes when she went to check on her backyard chickens and discovered that one of the birds had laid an incredibly rare perfectly round egg. According to a local media report , Holly Brown found the surprising output (seen below) sitting on the ground near the coop on her property. Initially suspecting that the oddity was simply a ball that her dog had dropped, she recalled, "when I picked it up, I realized, to my surprise, it was an egg" that just so happened to be perfectly round. Brown's astonishment was compounded when she posted pictures of the amusing discovery on Facebook and learned that her chicken had laid a proverbial golden egg by virtue of the object's incredible rarity.

Such eggs are so obscure that a British woman made headlines back in 2015 when she found a round egg and managed to sell it for a whopping $700 on eBay. Media coverage of that tale as well as similar accounts over the years have frequently declared such discovery to be "one-in-a-billion," though one questions the scientific validity of that statistic. Be that as it may, round eggs are undeniably rare, which led Brown to joke that she may have to buy a lottery ticket after finding the peculiar object. As for whether she will try and cash in on the curiosity, the proud chicken owner says that she plans to " keep the egg for a conversation piece."