Celsius asks court to sell stablecoins to fund new crypto custody business

Interestingly, Celsius already owns a crypto custodian subsidiary, GK8, but it is attempting to sell the firm as part of its bankruptcy process. Disgraced crypto lender Celsius Network has requested the bankruptcy court to allow it to resume operations business operations despite having frozen client accounts in June. “The Debtors...
