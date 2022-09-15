Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wnky.com
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
College Heights Herald
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
wdrb.com
Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers perform at final day of Bourbon & Beyond music festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon and Beyond hosted more than 133,000 festivalgoers this weekend in Louisville. The four-day music festival was held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Stapleton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Metro Animal Shelters Reach Max Capacity, Adoption Fees Waived For Over 100 Adoptable Pets
The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter has reached max capacity, with over 330 stray cats and dogs taken in over the past two weeks. To get these animals housed, LMAS is waiving all adoption fees and reclaim fees for unclaimed pets. “Shelters nationwide are struggling and we really need...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
spectrumnews1.com
Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
wdrb.com
Showers For Some To Come Monday
Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Sandwiches in Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
WHAS 11
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
Comments / 0