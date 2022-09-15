ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgenville, KY

wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
WHAS11

This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Showers For Some To Come Monday

Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

