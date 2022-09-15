Read full article on original website
Related
Camila Alves McConaughey leads H-E-B's state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial first lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir, shining career, and Houston roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
Clever new online guide tracks Houston's Latino art events and performances
With Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) now underway, a convenient new calendar courtesy of a local nonprofit dials Houstonians into a host of Latino arts and culture events to celebrate the occasion. The calendar (find it here) is created and curated by Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend features a host of cultural celebrations, from Latino performing arts, a popular NPR political podcast, a milestone moment for the symphony, Hispanic heritage, jazz, and more. Meanwhile, movie fans who want to also enjoy the weather can enjoy outdoor screenings downtown, while music fans can take in cool...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrated Texas chocolatier pops up in River Oaks District with decadent, Oprah-approved treats
From Halloween candy to chocolate turkeys at Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day gift boxes, the holiday period from October to March provides prime time for eating chocolate. For that six-month period, Houstonians will have a new option for hand-painted bonbons that may look too pretty to eat but are also too delicious to ignore.
New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio
One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio. The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.
8 festive fall food events in Houston showcase BBQ, caviar, tailgating, and more
This week’s milder temperatures and decreased humidity have Houstonians thinking about fall’s inevitable arrival. The end of summer’s intense heat means it’s finally safe to gather outdoors again. For the first time since 2019, fall also brings a full slate of food events. With options designed...
Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side
Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Fresh and organic Houston sports bar adds third and biggest location in Katy
More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy. Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to...
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event
With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Sandra Brown, David George Haskell, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF recently released its full author lineup.
Crafty Houston restaurateur dishes on his pita favorite coming to West U, plus hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Rafael Nasr joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Pita. First opened in 2019, Nasr and his mother Claudia will open their second location of the casual Lebanese restaurant this fall at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New upscale chauffeur service stretches into Houston with S Class, limo, and regal ride options
Discriminating Houstonians who opt for luxury/executive car services (and who don’t, unfortunately, have a limo and driver of their own) now can choose an innovative, tech-savvy option. Drvn, a global chauffeur service, has just rolled into Houston. Customers can look forward to on-demand rides — 24 hours a day...
New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale
A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St. To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony...
Houston hip-hop king Bun B takes over UH stadium with Trill Burgers, art, and special performance
Given his non-stop nationwide travels, a local performance by Houston’s hip-hop legend Bun B is a rare treat. That fact wasn’t lost on a University of Houston crowd and fans of the Bayou City’s unofficial mayor, who witnessed yet another H-Town Takeover as the Trill OG took over TDECU Stadium for a special, private celebration.
Growing Houston seafood restaurant gets loud with new location and free food deal
A rapidly expanding local seafood restaurant will celebrate the opening of its newest location with a major giveaway. Lotus Seafood welcomes its fifth location in Stafford with specials and the opportunity to win free seafood for a year. Located at 2903 S. Main St., the new Lotus Seafood occupies a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village
A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
Iconic River Oaks rummage sale makes colorful return with can't-miss estate pieces and fab finds
A popular shopping extravaganza that dates back to World War II is making a splash with its first event since the pandemic. The longtime Pink Elephant Sale, a local fixture organized by the River Oaks Garden Club, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hordes of shoppers from River...
Houston saddled with 10th highest inflation rate in U.S., says new study
By now everyone has heard plenty about the nine-letter word that’s on everybody’s mind these days — inflation. This reflects a rise in prices, for everything from gas and groceries and cars to health care, coupled with a decline in buying power. In August, the U.S. inflation...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0