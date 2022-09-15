A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO