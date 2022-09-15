Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Bristol businesses see revenue boost thanks to race fans
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After a busy week in Bristol due to racing, local businesses say they are thankful for race fans. Pit Row Wine & Liquor is one business located on Highway 394 in Bluff City, near the track. Employees there told News 5, they had started seeing...
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
Tri-Cities makes the top 20 hottest housing market list
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Johnson City and Kingsport are number 12 and 13 on the top hottest housing market list, according to realtor.com. The median price for a home in Johnson City is $382,000, the Bristol-Kingsport area is just under $290,000, and the average median home price nationally is $435,000.
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
Pedestrian killed after multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, TN.
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81 Loop,...
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
Water and sewer line installations to begin on Monday in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will install sewer and water utilities at 584 North Cherokee Street starting Monday, September 19. The Jonesborough Water & Sewer Departments will install water and sewer lines under North Cherokee and will close the road to any traffic, including emergency traffic. Detours will be in place. Traffic […]
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
