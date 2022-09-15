ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WJHL

Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol businesses see revenue boost thanks to race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After a busy week in Bristol due to racing, local businesses say they are thankful for race fans. Pit Row Wine & Liquor is one business located on Highway 394 in Bluff City, near the track. Employees there told News 5, they had started seeing...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities makes the top 20 hottest housing market list

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Johnson City and Kingsport are number 12 and 13 on the top hottest housing market list, according to realtor.com. The median price for a home in Johnson City is $382,000, the Bristol-Kingsport area is just under $290,000, and the average median home price nationally is $435,000.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Water and sewer line installations to begin on Monday in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will install sewer and water utilities at 584 North Cherokee Street starting Monday, September 19. The Jonesborough Water & Sewer Departments will install water and sewer lines under North Cherokee and will close the road to any traffic, including emergency traffic. Detours will be in place. Traffic […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Travel Maven

Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains

The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
BRISTOL, VA

