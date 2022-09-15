Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian killed after multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, TN.
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81 Loop,...
supertalk929.com
Three vehicle crash at Crossroads service station in Jonesborough kills one
A motorcycle rider is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesborough on Sunday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Monica Vance of Burnsville, North Carolina, was killed when she was struck and pinned underneath an SUV in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Crossroads area of Highway 81.
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools put on lockdown after alleged shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
wcyb.com
2nd suspect arrested in Abingdon abduction
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Madeline Mae Shortt, the second suspect in an Abingdon abduction has been arrested. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a possible abduction near the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive in Abingdon on Wednesday. Deputies spoke with a man who had visible injuries and said he had been kidnapped.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday. According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m. The first units to respond found […]
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man died from injuries sustained after a crash in Elizabethton on Wednesday. According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers and the Carter County EMS (CCEMS) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road at 12:30 p.m. Carter County 911 advised […]
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
Man pleads guilty in Claiborne County murder case
A man who is among the trio accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man last year has agreed to a plea deal.
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
