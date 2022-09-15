ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orondo, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards

U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke

The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orondo, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chelan, WA
kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Accident#Nissan Frontier#Lake Chelan Hospital
ncwlife.com

One of two recently hatched sandhill cranes appears healthy

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says one of two endangered sandhill cranes that were hatched this spring north of Winthrop has survived and was recently photographed flying with its parents about six miles from its nest. A pair of colts were hatched in the Big Valley Unit of...
WINTHROP, WA
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
ifiberone.com

Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
EPHRATA, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office recognized for procedures in 15k+ calls in 2021

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — For their consistent effort, thoughtful strategies and innovative approach to law enforcement, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Gold-level performance accreditation from Lexipol Connect. According to an announcement from Kittitas County, deputies and detectives from the area responded to more than 15,000 calls...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

WVSO season wraps with crazy 3-day weekend of racing

Forgive Jeremy Anders and his staff at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval if they sleep in today after three days of racing over the weekend in the End of Year Bash…. It began with testing and time trials Friday, as well as a main event race for the Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros. Wyatt Flowers came all the way from Palmer, Alaska to post the win.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy