ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards
U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
78-Year-Old Man Injured In A Bicycle Accident Near Pybus Market (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the authorities, a 52-year-old driver had been traveling east on Thurston and was trying to travel north on south Worthen Street when he struck a 78-year-old bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained hand and arm injuries from the crash and was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kpq.com
Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
kpq.com
Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday
The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
ncwlife.com
One of two recently hatched sandhill cranes appears healthy
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says one of two endangered sandhill cranes that were hatched this spring north of Winthrop has survived and was recently photographed flying with its parents about six miles from its nest. A pair of colts were hatched in the Big Valley Unit of...
ncwlife.com
Chelan becomes smallest school to win the SunDome Volleyball Invite
In prep volleyball action, Curlew beat Pateros Friday 3-2. On Saturday, Chelan became the smallest school to ever claim the SunDome Invitational crown. Ephrata downed Eastmont 3-1. It was Hanford over Moses Lake and Omak beat Colville.
Chronicle
Washington Will Be a Launch Pad for Silicon Technology to Boost Electric Vehicle Batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
Grant County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into employee’s conduct
EPHRATA, Wash. — An investigation has been launched into an employee of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office who had an altercation related to someone else’s allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Details coming out of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are vague early into the investigation,...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Shooting over stolen bike in Moses Lake leads to arrest for six charges
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A male suspect is facing six charges in relation to a Monday night shooting that left one person injured for confronting the man, who allegedly stole a bicycle from someone close to his victim. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police...
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office recognized for procedures in 15k+ calls in 2021
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — For their consistent effort, thoughtful strategies and innovative approach to law enforcement, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Gold-level performance accreditation from Lexipol Connect. According to an announcement from Kittitas County, deputies and detectives from the area responded to more than 15,000 calls...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ncwlife.com
WVSO season wraps with crazy 3-day weekend of racing
Forgive Jeremy Anders and his staff at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval if they sleep in today after three days of racing over the weekend in the End of Year Bash…. It began with testing and time trials Friday, as well as a main event race for the Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros. Wyatt Flowers came all the way from Palmer, Alaska to post the win.
