Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Model Paloma Elsesser Get Ready For Vogue World
Getting ready for a runway show is a full day task—which model Paloma Elsesser graciously showed Vogue cameras as she prepared for her megawatt appearance in Vogue World, the magazine’s NYFW celebration of its 130th anniversary and runway event meets street fair. The day begins with Elsesser touching...
Paris Jackson Reveals She Hasn’t Written Music in a Month For a Very Wholesome Reason in a Rare Interview
Paris Jackson has been slowly but surely making a name for herself in the music industry like her legendary father Michael Jackson. While her father was the King of Pop, her heart lies more in the grunge, indie folk realm of music, and she’s been growing a loyal, loving fanbase that resonates with her heart-wrenching songs. Despite coming from a legendary family, Paris has such down-to-earth energy, rarely doing high-profile interviews. But on Sept 15, Paris did a super rare interview with Elle, where she played their beloved game “Song Association,” where they give you a word, and you have to...
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Franca made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Blu Atlas Atlantis: What Makes This Parfum Special
Newcomer Blu Atlas has created an invigorating eau de parfum that is currently all the rage. In this Blu Atlas Atlantis parfum review, we discuss why this product deserves its place at the top of the cologne scene. Presentation. The packaging for Atlantis is clean and fresh. The embossed logo...
RELATED PEOPLE
Madonna’s Microphone Style Inspired James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Cinematography
Turns out James Cameron got some of his material from the “Material Girl” herself. The “Avatar” writer/director was inspired by Madonna’s microphone placement during her concerts and found himself “Hung Up” on the concept of staying close to actors during action sequences. “Avatar,” which will be re-released in theaters September 23 ahead of the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiered in 2009 with Sam Worthington starring as a former Marine who travels to planet Pandora and falls in love with a Na’vi woman, played by Zoe Saldana. The lush world of Pandora and its linked Avatars were best suited to be...
Ciara on Getting Glowing Skin, Perfecting Power Brows, and Launching Her New Beauty Brand
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Since rising to fame in...
Go Behind the Scenes at NYFW with a Vogue Market Editor
Want to know what a Vogue Market Editor gets up to at fashion week? We’ve enlisted Madeline Fass to show you the ropes—from what she wears to shows (cue: baggy jeans with an uptown twist) to her front-row view at Coach and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Plus: She'll take you behind the scenes at Vogue World! Welcome to Maddy’s NYFW video diary!
By Far Launches a Buildable Perfume Library That Doubles as the Perfect Accessory
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. By Far’s blockbuster success story has humble origins, according to Valentina Ignatova. “We had no background in fashion, to be honest,” Ignatova says of herself, her sister, Sabina Gyosheva, and their sister-in-law, Denitsa Bumbarova, who cofounded the Bulgaria-based brand eight years ago. “We were just passionate about fashion, and it was more about building something for us where we thought there was a gap in the market.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turns Out, All You Need for Fashion Week Is a Plain White Tee
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every 6 months, the fashion set watches and waits to see what comes down the runway at New York Fashion Week—but also what’s on the bodies of show attendees. It’s fashion fact that street style trends are just as impactful as the designers’ visions. As for season? The item of the moment was surprisingly and delightfully workaday: The plain white tee.
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
Pink Martini’s Merch, Designed by Balenciaga, Is Tender, Spunky, and Chic
Balenciaga tapped the 14-member orchestra Pink Martini to create a playlist for Apple Music, and in turn made spunky, uplifting merch to match. The Demna-designed hoodies and long-sleeve shirts are tender and personal. Rendered in soft baby pink and white, they feature the colorful name of the band and the hometowns from where each member hails, spanning from “a plant farm in rural Indiana” to Sofia, Bulgaria. “It’s got little details about the band all over it in an illustrated fashion, and the hometown list is just so touching that we are all on [it],” says lead singer China Forbes.
On the Street, in the Studio, and at Home With Artist Jenny Holzer
Over the past four decades, the work of conceptual artist Jenny Holzer has become indelibly linked to New York’s cityscape through its détournement of street signs, electronic billboards, and outdoor façades. But Holzer, perhaps most famous for her pithy Truisms series (1978–1987), is more than simply a political messenger or logophile. The multihyphenate and self-described “beauty hound” is also a painter, engraver, architecture enthusiast, and tech obsessive—although she would modestly refuse many of these descriptors. Working across various media, in both public and private spaces, and between language and image, Holzer has demonstrated her fascination with the total, sensorial experience of contemporary life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Bailey, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams centered on flawless skin and bold lips. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey prepped for a big game with luminous skin and an overlined lip, a vibe echoed by Hailey Bieber and her chocolate-rose pout. Cindy Crawford shared a selfie from her time at Burning Man—her trademark brunette texturized by the desert’s trademark dust—as elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow captured her clean complexion from the back of a car.
In Do Revenge, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Put a Gen-Z Twist on ’90s Beauty
“An elevated Miami fantasy” is how hairstylist Katie Ballard describes the aesthetic she created with the help of Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes for Netflix’s Do Revenge. In the dark comedy, Hawke plays Eleanor, a wealthy outcast who comes together with Mendes’s character, Drea, an insider experiencing a fall from social grace, all at the expense of their prep school enemies. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Do Revenge reimagines the familiar thrill of a plot-driven makeover scene. “That was essentially what Jenn was going for—it’s set in modern day, but she wanted to re-create that ’90s teen film,” says Ballard, noting that 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless were name-checked as references in the hair and makeup trailer and beyond.
The Queen on Screen: 6 Performances You Need to Revisit
Both Queen Elizabeth II’s early life and her 70-year reign were eventful to say the least—packed with incidents, from the abdication of her uncle and the subsequent Second World War to the assassination attempt made against her in 1981 and a staggering security breach at Buckingham Palace the following year, which demonstrated the former monarch’s remarkable strength of character. It’s no wonder, then, that so many of those episodes have been the subject of big- and small-screen dramatizations over the past two decades, from stately, Oscar-winning biopics and light-hearted romps to a no-expenses-spared Netflix extravaganza.
A Bastion of Tradition and A Figure of Eternal Inspiration: John Galliano Honors the Queen
I was born in Gibraltar and spent the first six years of my life there. My father was Gibraltarian and my mother was Spanish, but I was a child of the Commonwealth. When we arrived in London, my parents experienced a feeling perhaps best described as safe—and the personification of that feeling was Her Majesty the Queen. We forget now, but the Seventies in London were a crazy time, a really crazy time, when people often had to run out of tube stations or department stores because of bomb threats.
U.K.・
The Tiniest Mall of Archival Abercrombie & Fitch Is Now Open
If you’re nostalgic for your Y2K mall days, there is now a place where you can go to look at rare Abercrombie & Fitch. A brick-laden space next to the South Street Seaport, 275 Water Street was transformed last week into a tiny, haute version of an aughts-era Abercrombie & Fitch mall boutique, decorated with oars and lacrosse sticks and filled with good old vintage garments from the brand. There are rare baggy orange cargo pants, sought-after striped knit sweaters, and of course, the iconic denim miniskirts that flagrantly went against many schools’ below-the-fingertips dress-code rule.
Blonde’s Costume Design Shows a Different Side to Marilyn Monroe
Andrew Dominik’s Blonde is anything but a straight-up biopic. Releasing on Netflix this Friday, the film—an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of the same name and starring Ana de Armas—is a refracted window into the life of Marilyn Monroe, covering the Hollywood bombshell’s life story while freely blending fact and fiction. For the film’s costume designer Jennifer Johnson, however, this approach only allowed more room to play. “The movie is a look inside her psyche, so there was leeway,” says Johnson, who wanted to use clothes to showcase the true Marilyn. “There are two Marilyns in our movie—there’s Marilyn, and there’s Norma Jeane.”
Inside Georgina Chapman’s Whirlwind Trip to Venice Film Festival
“Venice is a city that evokes so many emotions,” Georgia Chapman says. For her, the predominant one was excitement: she traveled to La Serenissima to support her boyfriend, Adrien Brody, at the world premiere of Blonde. The Marilyn Monroe biopic, which stars Ana de Armas as the troubled star, received a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. “It was an incredible moment to witness,” the Marchesa designer tells Vogue. She wore an intricate silver beaded gown from her pre-fall collection for the occasion.
At Midnight Studios, Shane Gonzales Brings Rock ’n’ Roll and Youth Culture to NYFW
Madonna has been carrying around a rectangular radio-shaped trunk of late, most famously (and most photographed) at the Central Saint Martins BFA show. She is one of those artists that seamlessly exists at the intersection of fashion and music. To conjure other very current examples, think of Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and her partner, A$AP Rocky. The latter, in fact, is a collaborator with the label that made Madonna’s trunk: Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, who just had his New York Fashion Week debut this past week.
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0