49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
CBS News
49ers turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance's injury: "This is the reason you buy insurance"
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Plus Vern Glenn & KPIX football analyst Lorenzo Neal breakdown Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo's return. (9-19-22)
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers. "Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted. This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa...
49ers reportedly given 'no real thought' to benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not on the cusp of benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report.
Fox News
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'
The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Minnesota Vikings travel to the home of cheesesteaks as they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night. It’s time to view our NFL odds series and deliver a Vikings-Eagles prediction and pick. The Vikings are coming off an impressive 23-7 victory over the...
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?
San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. 49ers, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After week 1 there are more questions surrounding...
FOX Sports
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on Trey Lance's injury and Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in 49ers' win
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth discuss the San Francsico 49ers' gutsy win over the SEattle Seahawks after QB Trey Lance went down with a fractured ankle. They reflect on Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in Lance's absence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
thecomeback.com
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Dak Prescott update after surgery proves just how all-in he is for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott recently underwent successful surgery on his right thumb following an opening-day injury that will now keep him on the sidelines for the next month or so. At this point, however, the Pro Bowl QB is making sure that he remains connected with his team despite his current predicament.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
49ers vs. Seahawks: Game Preview and Prediction
Predicting the final score of the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving
Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NBC Sports
49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
Fox News
