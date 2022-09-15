Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star
Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Fox News
Kirk Cousins criticism on social media gets loud as Vikings lose in quarterback's three-interception night
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey-Native Rotimi Responds To Getting Dirty Bird Dragged Over Atlanta Falcons ’Rise Up’ Anthem
New Jersey-native, actor, and singer Rotimi responds to social media backlash over Atlanta Falcons 'Rise Up' anthem
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA・
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Nate Hinton, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dez Bryant Predicted Unlikely Win - And Made $37,000 On A Bet; WATCH
"I knew it!'' Dez tells CowboysSI.com outside the locker room of his former Cowboys team here at AT&T Stadium after an upset win over the Bengals. "I even bet $10,000 on it. ... and I made $37,000!''
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?
San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Kyler Murray allegedly smacked by fan during Cardinals' celebration, police investigating
Police are investigating allegations that a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a celebration of the team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday. The Cardinals sideline stormed the field after Byron Murphy Jr.’s scoop-and-score on a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in overtime, and Murray ran...
Dak Prescott update after surgery proves just how all-in he is for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott recently underwent successful surgery on his right thumb following an opening-day injury that will now keep him on the sidelines for the next month or so. At this point, however, the Pro Bowl QB is making sure that he remains connected with his team despite his current predicament.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel details the 'f--- it' play, words of encouragement for Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens was one of the highlights from the slate of games in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Tua Tagovailoa had to face a 21-point deficit twice in the game and in the fourth quarter he really took over, throwing four of his six touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told NFL journalist Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column about the play that helped them stay in the game in the fourth quarter.
Titans' Taylor Lewan carted off with knee injury vs. Bills
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off to the locker room after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Lewan was officially ruled as questionable to return to the game. Lewan, the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the team, needed help walking off the field...
Current and former Cavaliers GMs mourn Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of team legend Zydrunas
LAKEWOOD — In a powerful show of support for one of the Cavaliers’ most beloved and respected former players, the team’s general managers from five decades attended Saturday’s funeral mass for Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who adopted sons Deividas and...
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0