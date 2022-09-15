ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star

Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Francisco, CA
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?

San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel details the 'f--- it' play, words of encouragement for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens was one of the highlights from the slate of games in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Tua Tagovailoa had to face a 21-point deficit twice in the game and in the fourth quarter he really took over, throwing four of his six touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told NFL journalist Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column about the play that helped them stay in the game in the fourth quarter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Titans' Taylor Lewan carted off with knee injury vs. Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off to the locker room after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Lewan was officially ruled as questionable to return to the game. Lewan, the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the team, needed help walking off the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

