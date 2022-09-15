ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Fox Nation#Monarchy#British Royal Family#Uk#Americans#Parliament
CNN

Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place

Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.
The List

The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
WORLD
MSNBC

Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule

The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Associated Press

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with her daughter, Princess Anne

Princess Anne made history this week by taking part in the Vigil of Princes, following the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday (16 September), the Princess Royal participated in a second, 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall, as Elizabeth’s children – led by King Charles III – stood solemnly around the coffin of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
U.K.
CBS News

What to know about King Charles III, Britain's new monarch

London — With passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her first son Charles has ascended the throne to officially becoming King Charles III. The new king, who is 73, had been the Prince of Wales — the title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting — for longer than anyone else in the history of the United Kingdom's monarchy.
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
PETS
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy