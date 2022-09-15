ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Gator 99
3d ago

This Woman is out ofher mind . But I'm guessing she's not allowedto talk . The Biden administration is CRAZY .Embarrassing for the USA

Sandra Strohl
3d ago

Im so scared for this country, they make horrible decisions that we have to live with,not just now but the future of or kids,someone needs to impeach them now,its clear hes not of sound mind.

Diane Lanigan Kelser
3d ago

Well, they keep inviting immigrants so that the next president has to deal with it. They love blaming other presidents lol.

OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024

First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election. "Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show. THE WHITE HOUSE SENDS CONDOLENCES FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN PREPARES TO MAKE A STATEMENT"It is taxing," the...
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
