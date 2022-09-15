Read full article on original website
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin posts best output of Paul Chryst era in Week 3 blowout win
Wisconsin rolled to a huge win in Week 3, blowing past New Mexico State with a final score of 66-7. 6 Badgers registered a carry while 8 Badgers registered a reception as the offense racked up the yardage against the Aggies. It was a balanced attack for the team with...
Wisconsin bounces back from disappointing loss, blows out New Mexico State
Braelon Allen ran for three touchdowns and Graham Mertz passed for three more as Wisconsin bounced back from an upset
nbc15.com
Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new record in town. Wisconsin volleyball set a new NCAA record during its match against Florida Friday night for biggest crowd for a regular season match, with 16,833 in attendance at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin and Florida made it to five sets, but...
nbc15.com
WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school hockey players will have a new home in the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments this March. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed to a two-year deal to host the events at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena on Friday afternoon. “We are excited...
Former teammates come together for barbecue before first-ever Sun Prairie crosstown football matchup
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parents and fans in Sun Prairie witnessed the first-ever football game between the newly-split Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West high schools Friday night, but before that, former teammates came together for a “Border Blitz Barbecue.” Organizations from both high schools teamed up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to offer food and music for the...
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
discoverhometown.com
Football Friday night: Wins for Germantown, Hartford, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton
Germantown scored the first three touchdowns against Brookfield East and then held on win Sept. 16, 20-13. Cooper Catalano got Germantown on the board first when he returned an interception 35 yards at the 4:44 mark of the first quarter, giving the Warhawks a 7-0 lead after the point after touchdown attempt was good.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
Monona Grove High School cancels classes after sudden death of teacher, tennis coach
Classes at Monona Grove High School are canceled Friday after the sudden death of a teacher.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Family Resorts in Wisconsin
Although perhaps most famous for its cheese, Wisconsin remains an excellent place to bring your family on a trip. Here are some of the best family resorts in Wisconsin. Set in the Wisconsin Dells, Meadowbrook is easily one of the best locations to bring a family. This title isn’t limited to two parents and a couple of kids, either. It’s suitable for full-size family reunions and other unusually big events.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
lpgasmagazine.com
Lakes Gas acquires Blackhawk Propane
Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, purchased the propane operations of Blackhawk Propane in South Beloit, Illinois. Blackhawk Propane sells and delivers propane to residential, agriculture and commercial customers in 10 counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Zeek Sr. and Bob Zeek Jr., who were also in the welding supply business. Bob Zeek Jr. has served as president since the death of his father. His mother, Ann, manages the office. Like Lakes Gas, Blackhawk Propane has focused on providing local service in the communities they serve.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery
MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand. Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment. […]
