Madison, WI

Wisconsin posts best output of Paul Chryst era in Week 3 blowout win

Wisconsin rolled to a huge win in Week 3, blowing past New Mexico State with a final score of 66-7. 6 Badgers registered a carry while 8 Badgers registered a reception as the offense racked up the yardage against the Aggies. It was a balanced attack for the team with...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new record in town. Wisconsin volleyball set a new NCAA record during its match against Florida Friday night for biggest crowd for a regular season match, with 16,833 in attendance at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin and Florida made it to five sets, but...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school hockey players will have a new home in the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments this March. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed to a two-year deal to host the events at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena on Friday afternoon. “We are excited...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former teammates come together for barbecue before first-ever Sun Prairie crosstown football matchup

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parents and fans in Sun Prairie witnessed the first-ever football game between the newly-split Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West high schools Friday night, but before that, former teammates came together for a “Border Blitz Barbecue.” Organizations from both high schools teamed up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to offer food and music for the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Family Resorts in Wisconsin

Although perhaps most famous for its cheese, Wisconsin remains an excellent place to bring your family on a trip. Here are some of the best family resorts in Wisconsin. Set in the Wisconsin Dells, Meadowbrook is easily one of the best locations to bring a family. This title isn’t limited to two parents and a couple of kids, either. It’s suitable for full-size family reunions and other unusually big events.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
lpgasmagazine.com

Lakes Gas acquires Blackhawk Propane

Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, purchased the propane operations of Blackhawk Propane in South Beloit, Illinois. Blackhawk Propane sells and delivers propane to residential, agriculture and commercial customers in 10 counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Zeek Sr. and Bob Zeek Jr., who were also in the welding supply business. Bob Zeek Jr. has served as president since the death of his father. His mother, Ann, manages the office. Like Lakes Gas, Blackhawk Propane has focused on providing local service in the communities they serve.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
