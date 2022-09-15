Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
James J. Blommer
James J. Blommer, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer, age 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Lester Prairie American Legion Post #463. Memorials are preferred to Ethos Home Healthcare and Hospice in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
kduz.com
June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman
June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman, age 84, wife of Marlen, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home at The Haven at Peace. Village in Norwood Young America. Memorial service will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00. A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran...
kduz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kduz.com
Two Drivers Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a McLeod County Crash this morning (Monday). The State Patrol says 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
kduz.com
KDUZ Radio Devotionals
This week our Devotionals come from Father Paul Wolf, of St. Anastasia. If you can’t listen live….you can listen to a recording of the previous days devotions by going to our app here:. Then Click Play on the Listen Live Player and go to our Podcast Menu on...
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
kduz.com
19-year-old Woman Injured in Carver Co Crash
A 19-year-old from St. Louis Park was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carver County Saturday evening. The State Patrol says Olivia Nelsen was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Nelsen was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near County Road 10 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kduz.com
Sibley County Pedestrian Fatal
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sibley County Saturday night and died from his injuries. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatamala died at the scene. The Patrol says he was crossing Highway 5 at 4th Avenue Northwest when he was hit by a vehicle...
Comments / 0