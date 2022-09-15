ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
IGN

The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022

Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Seacoast Current

A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
Entertainment Weekly

Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson asked to play Morpheus in early Sandman film adaptation

It's no secret that an on-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series The Sandman has been a pipe dream for quite some time. Discussions surrounding a potential adaptation of the sleeper hit fantasy series have swirled since the early '90s. At one point, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as the titular Lord of Dreams back in 2016 before that, too, fizzled out.
Outsider.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says

The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
Collider

Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?

Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
Cinemablend

Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill

Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
EW.com

The best horror and sci-fi films to stream on Paramount+

For genre fans, it's spooky season all year long, and Paramount+ offers a smorgasbord of beloved horror franchises primed for a rewatch. From Ghostface killers and invisible monsters to audiophobic aliens, these complete collections will have you binging the nights away. Also on the menu are a handful of must-watch...
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
ScreenCrush

New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max

The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
Cinemablend

Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 19, 2022

Yesterday, Mark Wahlberg reclaimed the honor of being one of the few people to star in two movies on the Netflix Top 10 at the same time when his 2022 religious drama Father Stu entered the ranks alongside the platform’s original buddy comedy Me Time. Today, the Academy Award nominee has reclaimed the honor of starring in the most popular movie on Netflix. To see what other developments have appeared on the trending page (opens in new tab) for Monday, September 19, 2022, read on.
EW.com

Amazon officially announces Blade Runner 2099 TV series produced by Ridley Scott

Are you ready for more Blade Runner? Ridley Scott certainly is. Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099, a live-action limited TV series set in the world of Scott's beloved sci-fi film. The original Blade Runner director will serve as an executive producer on 2099, while Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will be showrunner.
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Mental_Floss

75 Facts About Stephen King for His 75th Birthday

Prolific horror legend Stephen King turns 75 on September 21, 2022. If he’s given to reflecting on his legacy, he should set aside some time. Beginning with 1974’s Carrie, King has written roughly 65 books, not counting nonfiction and short story collections; it’s estimated that more than 1 billion of his books are in circulation, including classics like It, The Shining, The Stand, and his magnum opus, The Dark Tower series.
