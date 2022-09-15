Tailgate forecast is here and it is looking like the PERFECT day for some LSU football. Today & Tonight: Another sunny start today with temperatures in the high-60s across the Capital Area. More sunshine headed your way for your game day forecast. Tailgaters can expect temperatures to gradually rise to near 90° throughout the afternoon hours. Some cloud cover will begin to build into the area, but for the better part of the day you will be seeing sunny skies. Coastal showers are possible as winds start to turn out of the southeast. Areas further inland have a better chance of staying completely dry this weekend. Some humidity will begin creeping into the forecast, not to worry, it will not be sticking around for very long. Overnight expecting more cool comfortable conditions with temperatures falling into the 70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO