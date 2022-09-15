Read full article on original website
LSU-Auburn game scheduled for 6 p.m.
AUBURN, Ala. - The LSU and Auburn tigers will be kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 during a prime-time slot on ESPN. Both teams are currently out of the top 25, but both teams have two wins and one loss. According to the LSU athletic department, this will...
LSU comes back to beat Mississippi State to start SEC play 31-16
BATON ROUGE- After a rocky start, LSU rallied in the second half to open SEC play with a 31-16 win. Mississippi State took a 13-7 half time lead, and it looked like they were in control. In the 4th quarter, the Tigers offense got moving—LSU scored 21 unanswered points and...
Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play
ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic. Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.
Southeastern blows out Central Connecticut State for first win of season, 70-6
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored early and often on the way to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. Making their debut at home after opening the season with a pair of FBS foes, the Lions (1-2) scored on...
Car accident with train after LSU game sends one person to hospital
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital Saturday night when a car crashed into a train. Authorities said the crash happened near Nicholson and Ben Hur roads shortly after the LSU and Mississippi State game. Sources said the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
Professional racers challenge amateurs to drive on the track, discourage illegal street racing
PORT ALLEN - Professional big wheel racer Sage Thomas, also known as the Donk Master, unloaded his hot rod at the State Capitol Raceway ahead of the King of Louisiana competition Saturday. "It's a 1987 Monte Carlo, which makes about 1800 horsepower to the tire, and it's on 24-inch wheels,"...
Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor
BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night
PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before. The U.S. Coast Guard told...
Saturday AM Forecast: Tailgate forecast is here and skies will remain mostly clear
Tailgate forecast is here and it is looking like the PERFECT day for some LSU football. Today & Tonight: Another sunny start today with temperatures in the high-60s across the Capital Area. More sunshine headed your way for your game day forecast. Tailgaters can expect temperatures to gradually rise to near 90° throughout the afternoon hours. Some cloud cover will begin to build into the area, but for the better part of the day you will be seeing sunny skies. Coastal showers are possible as winds start to turn out of the southeast. Areas further inland have a better chance of staying completely dry this weekend. Some humidity will begin creeping into the forecast, not to worry, it will not be sticking around for very long. Overnight expecting more cool comfortable conditions with temperatures falling into the 70s.
Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording
BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
Man facing federal charges after stealing then crashing plane into Mississippi field
A man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart as he flew over Mississippi earlier this month. According to ABC News, 29-year-old Cory Patterson was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane crash-landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours.
Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August
BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
Possible explosive device found in Centerville home
CENTERVILLE - Deputies are clearing the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville after finding a potential explosive device in a home. According to St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were at a home on Chandra Lane for an unrelated call and found a potential explosive device Monday afternoon. Deputies, firefighters...
Public affairs firm donates $12,000 to, volunteers with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
BATON ROUGE - A bipartisan government relations, public affairs, and consulting firm in the capital city is giving back to its roots. Cornerstone Government Affairs, a leading bipartisan government relations, public affairs and consulting firm, donated $12,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as part of an effort to support food banks in communities across the country, the firm announced today. In addition to the monetary donation, Cornerstone’s Baton Rouge team spent Friday, September 16 volunteering at the center.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Baton Rouge nearly a month ago
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly a month ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Saturday morning that Mariah Alvarado, 14, was last seen Aug. 21 on East Black Oak Drive. Alvarado is described as 5'1" tall...
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
