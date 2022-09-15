ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Fox Is ‘Proud’ of Herself for Leaving Kanye West Romance ‘At the 1st Sign of a Red Flag’

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Ready to tell her side. Julia Fox revealed why she decided to end her relationship with Kanye West after their whirlwind romance earlier this year.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with … it just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” the Uncut Gems actress, 32, told ES magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, September 14. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. [Before having my son, Valentino, I] would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

The Italy native and the “Stronger” rapper, 45, first sparked dating rumors over New Year’s Eve after being photographed together in Miami. The duo then traveled to New York City where they were spotted out together numerous times. Fox went on to pen an essay in Interview magazine that January about their newfound love alongside photos of Ye fitting her in various outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVPmI_0hx4jwlB00
Kanye West and Julia Fox. J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

The pair’s short-lived romance fizzled out one month later in February.

West, who married Kim Kardashian in 2014 and is still in the midst of their divorce, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year’s Eve with the New York resident. Kardashian began dating comedian Pete Davidson in October 2021, but the pair split in August.

Fox, for her part, was married to Peter Artemiev in 2018. Shortly after she was spotted getting cozy with West, Us confirmed that the pilot filed for divorce from the actress two years prior. The exes welcomed son Valentino six months after their divorce proceedings were finalized in July 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AT0ne_0hx4jwlB00
Julia Fox and Kanye West. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Shutterstock

While many speculated that Fox’s relationship with the Gap designer was a carefully orchestrated PR move, the PVT Chat actress denied such claims in her interview with ES. “That’s such bulls–t,” she declared. “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

Though Julia said there was “a good amount” of romantic spark between herself and the Chicago native, she shared that she was taking the relationship “day by day and seeing where it went.”

“It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” she continued. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Fox noted that the “Off the Grid” rapper’s highly publicized divorce from Kardashian, 41, was a major factor in why she left West.

Though they decided to go their separate ways, a representative for Fox told Us that they remained “good friends and collaborators” shortly after their split.

Comments / 23

Robert Ditzel
3d ago

Lmao she just dated k to become famous now she's saying she dumped him to try to get more attention LOSSER and I really don't understand why ur a model

Reply(1)
2
Related
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Es
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

210K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy