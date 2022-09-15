Read full article on original website
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
Texas sherif opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas county sherif said he has opened a criminal investigation into two flights that transported 48 documented migrants from a San Antonio immigration center to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sherif Javier Salazar announced the opening of the investigation during a press conference Monday, stating...
