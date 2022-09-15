Read full article on original website
The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban
Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced legislation for a federal ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Michelle Colón and Amy Hagstrom Miller about the potentially devastating consequences of a national ban on abortions.Sept. 17, 2022.
Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor
A Florida judge has forced the Justice Department to pause its criminal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents, but an appeal is already underway. Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks share why the special master slowdown won’t prevent former President Trump from being charged.Sept. 18, 2022.
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line
Following the Dobbs decision ending the right to abortion access, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is warning the legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout of the end of Roe. Sept. 18, 2022.
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022.
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy
NBC Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez what pushed President Biden to run for office and how he aims to restore trust in American institutions and Democracy in the Post-Trump era.Sept. 19, 2022.
Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022.
Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it
On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022.
Why Herschel Walker is telling voters, ‘I’m not that smart’
In most campaigns, candidates want to convince voters that they’re competent, capable and worthy of voters’ respect. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, Herschel Walker is voluntarily saying he’s “not that smart,” though as a Savannah Morning News report made clear, there’s a reason the Republican made the comments.
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for
“I don't think DeSantis has yet proven himself to be some kind of like once-in-a-generation political talent,” says Chris Hayes. "I'm not quite convinced that this kind of constant culture war trolling is as broadly popular with voters writ large.”Sept. 20, 2022.
Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win
Former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and author of "The Fight For Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World" Iuliia Mendel discusses with Nicolle Wallace what is was like to work with Zelenskyy and what will happen next in UkraineSept. 19, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
Trump 'is merging MAGA with QAnon' journalist David Corn says
Donald Trump appeared to embrace QAnon tropes at an Ohio rally for J.D. Vance over the weekend. As president, Trump feigned ignorance of QAnon and its bizarre conspiracy theories, but as his troubles seemingly mount, are his tactics changing? Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP tradition of flirting with and absorbing extremist conservative wings.Sept. 20, 2022.
Ron DeSantis is recklessly playing with human lives to create chaos in our immigration system
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put his own spin on a popular tactic of Republican presidential hopefuls this week when he sent flights of migrants to Massachusetts. While the governors of Texas and Arizona have bused migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., DeSantis chartered two private planes to scoop up people, most of whom had made their way to the U.S. from Venezuela, all the way in Texas (well outside his own jurisdiction) to drop them off on the liberal island of Martha’s Vineyard. Although they were told they would be given job opportunities and aid at their destination, their arrival was a surprise to residents and officials.
More Republicans refuse to vow to accept election results
New York Times senior writer David Leonhardt and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss the growing trend among candidates in the Republican Party to not commit to accepting election results and the threat that poses to democracySept. 19, 2022.
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
'The Republicans don’t stand for anything': Tom Perez weighs in on approaching midterms elections
Co-chair at American Bridge 21st Century and Former DNC Chair Tom Perez joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how he thinks Democrats need to sell their accomplishments on the economy and why he believes there will be high turnout for Democrats in the midterms elections. Sept. 19, 2022.
