A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon didn’t give any explanation for her decision with the order denying a temporary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, but cited a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit. The ACLU said in a court filing that allowing the law to take effect would “prohibit the overwhelming majority of abortions in Indiana and, as such, will have a devastating and irreparable impact on the plaintiffs and, more importantly, their patients and clients.” The lawsuit argues that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.
Federal judge to consider dismissal of New Hampshire anti-discrimination laws lawsuit
A federal judge is considering a motion from the state to dismiss challenges to New Hampshire's new anti-discrimination laws filed by teachers and administrators who say they are confused about what they can legally teach. Judge Paul Barbadoro said Wednesday he'd make a decision within 60 to 90 days. Two...
Planned Parenthood, others urge Indiana judge to block abortion ban
Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Planned Parenthood affiliate and other abortion rights groups and providers on Monday urged an Indiana judge to block the state's ban on most abortions, which took effect last Thursday.
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Voters in Florida ousted two anti-abortion elected officials in separate races on Tuesday.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Man Who Bragged on TV About Ordering Wisconsin Assembly Speaker’s and Local Mayor’s Ballots to ‘Test’ Election ‘Vulnerability’ Now Faces Felonies
A Wisconsin man who bragged on Facebook and even took to the airwaves in the state’s largest media market to vet his grievances about absentee ballot procedures in the Badger State has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is...
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
