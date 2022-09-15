ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals

Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students

Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
OBITUARY: Patricia “Ann” English

Patricia “Ann” English, 83, of Coldwater passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. A private burial of ashes.
OBITUARY: Michael C. Taylor

Michael C. Taylor, 72, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lockwood Community Church with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. A burial of ashes will follow the service at Card Cemetery in Coldwater, MI.
General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law

The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession

INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
