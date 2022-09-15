Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals
Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students
Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
Charges filed in Maryland murder linked to West Michigan case
A long-haul trucker already charged with murdering a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996 now also faces charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in Maryland in 2006.
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
OBITUARY: Patricia “Ann” English
Patricia “Ann” English, 83, of Coldwater passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. A private burial of ashes.
OBITUARY: Michael C. Taylor
Michael C. Taylor, 72, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lockwood Community Church with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. A burial of ashes will follow the service at Card Cemetery in Coldwater, MI.
Coldwater’s Omar earns medal with top 30 finish at MSU Cross Country Invitational
EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Haroon Omar earned a medal on Friday as he finished 28th out of 260 runners at the Michigan State University Invitational. Omar finished in a time of 17:46.73. His teammate James DeWitt was 88th in the large field. Lainey Yearling was the...
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
BUSINESS BEAT: Bark for a Cause Craft Show scheduled for this Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The sixth edition of the “Bark for a Cause” Craft Show will be held this Saturday, September 24, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center which is located at 86 West Chicago in Coldwater. Everyone is...
Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law
The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession
INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids buyback event
On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids' gun buyback event.
