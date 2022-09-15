Read full article on original website
City of Erie looking to fill vacant positions, bring more diversity to authorities, boards, commissions
The City of Erie is looking to bring more diversity to its authorities, boards and commissions with vacant positions that need to be filled. The city has openings on seven of its authorities, boards, and commissions, which needs filled by people of color and women. Mayor Joe Schember said over 80 participants on the boards […]
Erie County Community College board has new leadership, member changes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Community College board of trustees has a new chair and new board members. Cheryl Rush Dix has been elected as the new chair of the college’s board. She replaces Ron DiNicola. “This is a natural transition as Chair Rush Dix has served as vice-chair since our inception and was a key […]
Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion
Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that […]
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Behind the scenes look at new Gannon residence hall
Gannon University students are making themselves at home in a new residence hall. And the unveiling of those rooms comes at a time when the university is seeing higher enrollment rates. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio with more on the new living quarters. Gannon University is welcoming the community to view the new […]
Patriot Tour Returns to Erie
The 13th annual Patriot Tour returned to Erie, after starting here in May. The Patriot Tour is compromised of hundreds of bikers, who each take turns in carrying an American flag across all 50 states in the country. This year, the flag was taken from the mast of Erie's Brig...
Escape the Fate rocks Basement Transmissions in Erie, PA
Escape the Fate — a rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada — played live in Erie, Pennsylvania at Basement Transmissions. The band has come a long way since forming in 2004 and has continued to churn out heavy metal bangers over the last 18 years. Even though almost all of their founding members have been replaced (the only remaining founder is drummer Robert Ortiz), the band still rocks their older hits. The band got their start in 2005, when they won a radio show that was judged by My Chemical Romance. The prize was a spot on MCR’s tour, alongside Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. This tour helped them gain popularity and led to their first record deal with Epitaph. Now, nearly two decades and seven albums later, they continue to melt faces.
Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
Line painting begins this week in Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County residents should drive with caution this week as PennDOT will be painting lines throughout the city and county. Night line painting is scheduled to take place the week of Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on various roads throughout the City of Erie. Another line painting crew will be […]
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Dozens of veterans gather in Waterford for a ‘lunch with heroes’
Dozens of veterans gathered in Waterford Saturday afternoon for what they’re calling a “lunch with heroes.” It’s an event that’s bringing veterans together to address a serious topic. Chelsea Swift has the story. Local veterans gathered Saturday for a free event called “Breaking Bread with Heroes” at the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion in Waterford. One representative […]
Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure
A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of September 19, 2022
PennDOT District 1 is currently hiring for variety of winter-related maintenance positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, laborers, dispatchers, clerks, and custodians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov. The two districtwide line painting crews will be working throughout the week in Erie County. Plans include, weather permitting, painting lines at night in the...
McDowell High School to Host Marching Band Competition
Football Friday's on Erie News Now has been featuring marching bands each week, and some of those bands along with many more are ready for competition. McDowell High School is hosting a marching band competition for the Lakeshore Marching Band Association on Saturday. Sixteen marching bands from around the region...
Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
Police Investigate Shot Fired Incident At Erie, Pennsylvania Mall
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Police are investigating after a shot was fired in the Millcreek Mall’s food court in Erie, Pa. on Sunday. It started when a fight was reported inside in the food court area just after 4 p.m. Mall officials said one shot was...
Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County
Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
