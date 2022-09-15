Read full article on original website
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 3): Greenwich loses some support, but remains a decisive No. 1
So if Shelton beats Ridgefield by 41, and if Greenwich gives up 42 to the Tigers (while scoring 49), and if you’re one of the 24 voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, where do you rank them, dear CIAC observer?. If you’re five of those voters, you...
Jeff Jacobs: With win and a cheer, Woodstock Academy's players honor their stricken teammate and their coach, his father
HARTFORD — No. 10 and his initials were drawn on the biceps of many of his Woodstock Academy teammates. They were painted on the sides of the faces of the team managers. There was a No. 10 sticker on the helmets. Stadium System express shipped pullovers for the coaches...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Brunswick School weighs buying central Greenwich campus for Early Childhood Center, faculty housing
GREENWICH — A new educational operation, the Brunswick Early Childhood Center, could be coming to the former Carmel Academy site on Lake Avenue along with more faculty housing for the independent all boys school. Brunswick School submitted an application to the town Planning Department to purchase the property and...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
I-95 North in Stamford reopens after motorcycle crash
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed down a section of Interstate 95 North in Stamford Monday morning.
Winning $2M Powerball Ticket Sold At Shell Station In Prospect
A Connecticut resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. An unnamed resident of the New Haven County town of Prospect won the prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell gas station, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 15. The gas station is located at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect,...
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford – Senior Pastor Nathan Hart tells the story of this “big idea”. Rev. Dr. and Senior Pastor Nathan Hart presides over a congregation of 600-plus in his historic (1731) backcountry Stanwich Church. But he’s also presided over a Sunday evening service in the south end of Stamford. “We were renting a room in the Revolution Boxing Gym on Pacific Street,” he tells, “and it was really cool. We packed the place out – well over 120 people most weeks, just to worship and to hear the word. The same sermon that was preached in the morning here, that pastor would go preach it there, with some different illustrations. Because here, you’re like, ‘There I was, at the country club,’” but then in Stamford you’re not going to use that same illustration.”
Norwalk political briefs: A dying wish fulfilled; NPI, 1TD
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political briefs for you:. Suda elected to replace Romano – granting final wish. Norwalk River Watershed fights 1TD proposal in New Canaan. Mark Suda went to see his dying friend, John Romano, in Norwalk Hospital just to say goodbye, but Romano had a surprise request.
Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes
An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID
SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
In Photos: ‘Nutcracker’ hopefuls audition in Stamford for CT Ballet
STAMFORD — “Nutcracker” hopefuls gathered at Connecticut Ballet Center in Stamford Sunday. Girls ages 4 through 16 auditioned for roles in Connecticut Ballet’s annual holiday ballet performance, which will feature special guests from American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet. “The Nutcracker” will be performed...
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
