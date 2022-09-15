ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inventor Of The Scrunchie Left A Lasting Mark On Fashion

By Griffin Wynne
 4 days ago

A ﻿satin scrunchie from The Wrap Life , stasher scrunchie from HustleSewShop on Etsy and plaid scrunchie from Lisa Says Gah . (Photo: The Wrap Life, HustleSewShop on Etsy and Lisa Says Gah)

Like “Chapstick” for lip balm or “Kleenex” for tissues, some brands become so ubiquitous that their name is synonymous with their product. This is also the case for scrunchies, the fabric-wrapped hair ties that have been beloved since the ’80s.

The true story of the scrunchie and how it came to be is far less prominent than the elastic itself. The New York Times reported yesterday that the inventor of the scrunchie, Rommy Hunt Revson, died Sept. 7. In honor of Revson and her contribution to fashion, it feels important to share the real story of how this adored accessory came to be.

Revson, originally a singer/songwriter and vocal teacher, was born in 1944 in White Plains, New York. She said that after divorcing John Revson, heir to the Revlon fortune, her hair was thinning because of stress, according to the Washington Post. She set out to make a gentle hair accessory that wouldn’t tug at her fragile stands.

Using a secondhand sewing machine, Revson eventually created a stretchy, fabric-covered hair tie. Revson called her invention a “Scunci” (pronounced skoon-chi), named for her expressive poodle. But as the product blew up, the name evolved to “scrunchie.”

Revson got a patent for her invention in 1987, yet initially struggled to find stores and retailers that would carry her hair ties. Through the late ’80s and early ’90s, the product finally took off, and in the following years many larger retailers began making their own copies of the scrunchie.

Revson’s famous hair tie will live long after her. Scrunchies have been worn to outer space , in “ Sex And The City ,” and, thanks to the 2019 VSCO girl aesthetic, are once again trending all over TikTok. We’ve rounded up the most chic and wearable modern-day scrunchies to honor Rommy Hunt Revson and keep your hair high.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

