FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen Walters
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Endangered man missing from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Palm Beach County was reported missing on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Marcus Perkins is believed to be endangered. He is 6'2, 312 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right shoulder. If you see Perkins call 561-688-3400 or...
FDOT launches 'Be Rail Smart' Campaign to raise rail crossing safety awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a story we continue to follow in South Florida: railroad safety, with Florida’s tracks being the 2nd deadliest per track mile in the country as of 2019. The concern has been front and center recently after we saw several months...
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
PBSO investigating hit-and-run in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth. Investigators say a Ford F-150 was traveling Eastbound on 10th Ave. North near the intersection of Boutwell Road, when a pedestrian was crossing the street. Detectives say as the pedestrian...
Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
Boil water alert for Palm City is over
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm City boil water notice is over after the bacteriological testing results came back as satisfactory according to officials. Martin County Utilities sent out the notice last week urging residents to boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
Fort Pierce hit-and-run driver found after sideswiping bicyclist, fleeing scene
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce Police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Ave. around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a traffic crash involving a car versus a bicyclist. Once on scene,...
Subway worker held at knife point during robbery
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A Subway clerk was robbed and held at knifepoint in Stuart on Sunday, according to authorities. On Sept. 18 the Stuart Police Department received a 911 call from the food chain on 839 SW Federal Highway. The Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff's...
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
$11K donation provides Clewiston PD with AEDs and trauma packs
CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clewiston Police Department adds AEDs and trauma packs into officers patrol cars on Monday after a generous donation by the Police and Kids Foundation. The police department said the $11,000 donation includes six Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AEDs, six portable trauma packs, and one...
