Lake Worth, FL

cbs12.com

Endangered man missing from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Palm Beach County was reported missing on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Marcus Perkins is believed to be endangered. He is 6'2, 312 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right shoulder. If you see Perkins call 561-688-3400 or...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO investigating hit-and-run in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth. Investigators say a Ford F-150 was traveling Eastbound on 10th Ave. North near the intersection of Boutwell Road, when a pedestrian was crossing the street. Detectives say as the pedestrian...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
STUART, FL
#Palm Beach State College
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boil water alert for Palm City is over

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm City boil water notice is over after the bacteriological testing results came back as satisfactory according to officials. Martin County Utilities sent out the notice last week urging residents to boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Subway worker held at knife point during robbery

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A Subway clerk was robbed and held at knifepoint in Stuart on Sunday, according to authorities. On Sept. 18 the Stuart Police Department received a 911 call from the food chain on 839 SW Federal Highway. The Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff's...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

$11K donation provides Clewiston PD with AEDs and trauma packs

CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clewiston Police Department adds AEDs and trauma packs into officers patrol cars on Monday after a generous donation by the Police and Kids Foundation. The police department said the $11,000 donation includes six Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AEDs, six portable trauma packs, and one...
CLEWISTON, FL

