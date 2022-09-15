Read full article on original website
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
SMU holds off Baylor soccer, 1-0
DALLAS — Mackenzie Rudden scored midway through the first half as the No. 19 SMU soccer team held on for a 1-0 win over Baylor on Sunday night. The Bears (2-4-2) dropped their second straight game heading into Friday's Big 12 opener against Oklahoma at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor bounces back as Shapen, Reese key 42-7 win over Texas State
WACO — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was racing untouched to the end zone while running back Richard Reese was being tackled in the backfield on fourth-and-1 just before halftime. That bootleg was the punctuating play for the 17th-ranked Bears, who beat Texas State 42-7 on Saturday and avoided becoming...
Reese's Pieces: Freshman busts out in Baylor's 42-7 blowout of Texas State
After watching the Sun Belt wreak havoc across the college football landscape last weekend, No. 17 Baylor didn’t want to be the next victim. Baylor fans might have been asking “Who are these guys?” on Saturday. And, honestly, the results were a little mixed. But as time passed, those newbies found their footing.
Baylor soccer travels to SMU
SMU (4-1-3) is coming off Thursday's home loss to East Carolina after a 1-1 tie against San Francisco last weekend. The Bears will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday.
Baylor women's cross country takes third in Lubbock
LUBBOCK — The Baylor women's cross country team captured a third-place team finish at its second meet of the season at Texas Tech on Saturday morning. Ryan Hodge and Cate Urbani topped the Baylor men and women in their respective races. “I was very pleased with the execution of...
Mike Copeland: Black Rifle Coffee Waco store; L&L Hawaiian back; Chamber LEAD; H-E-B debit
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affiliated merchandise, has secured a permit to place a retail coffee shop at 2436 Creekview Drive, near Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. Information included in the $1.4 million...
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor researcher to present lecture on science, importance of sleep
Waco NAACP will have a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, live via Zoom teleconferencing. Political candidates for the Texas State Board of Education, the Texas House of Representatives, McLennan County Commissioners Court, justice of the peace, district attorney and constable are slated to participate. The Zoom webinar ID number...
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
LETTERS: Impatient with Waco zoo; busing migrants outrageous, un-Christian; more Jan. 6 fallout
I grew up going to the zoo. I am excited about the new penguin exhibit and veterinarian/education building. I am sad to learn that it is costing more than expected, but so is everything these days. The longer wait adds to the cost. So please hurry up and build the entire project that was approved by the voters.
Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation holding leather raffle
The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a Luxury Leather Raffle to support student scholarships. The raffle features caiman cowboy boots and ostrich roper boots from Tecovas, Anderson Bean ostrich roper boots from Ritchie’s Western Wear, and a leather carry-on duffle from King Ranch Saddle Shop. Images of the items may be seen at mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament.html.
Waco-area news briefs: Online voting could help bring concerts to Waco
Arts nonprofit Creative Waco hopes to steer local residents to online voting for a chance to fund a live concert series at the city’s Bridge Street Plaza amphitheater. Waco is one of 36 cities, and the only Texas city, qualifying for the voting round in this year’s Levitt AMP Grant Awards, which underwrite concert series in small to midsize American cities.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
Quest Jones to face trial in 2019 murder of his children's mother
A Waco man who is accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room will stand trial for murder this week in a McLennan County district court. A jury was sworn in Monday for the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, who...
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $352,000
Approx date of Completion April 10, 2022. Windsor Park Place INTERIOR 4 bedroom, 2½ bath 2 car garage Open-concept Living/Dining. Large walk-in utility/laundry room Large walk-in Master – his/hers sink – large walk-in closet, cultured marble shower with enclosed glass door. Full size guest bath with cultured marble tub surround. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and granite island bar with double stainless steel sinks with room for barstools overlooking living and dining room, large walk-in pantry, high efficiency LED lighting, custom cabinetry. Wood plank vinyl, tile and carpet flooring. Nickel finish light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Litchen faucet is chrome. Crown molding. EXTERIOR has sidewalks and street lights Beautiful stone wall topped with cedar picket privacy fence Landscaping will include sodded yards, sprinkler system, privacy fence with one tree Exterior finish of brick and hardboard Covered front and back porches Slab foundation 30- year composition roof Foam insulated exterior walls including the attic Overhead carriage style automatic garage doors Welcome to Windsor Park Parkway, a brand new single family residential community in McGregor off Hwy 317 at New Windsor Parkway. Enjoy walking trails, disc golf and fishing at nearby Amsler Park. Close to Main Street with restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, and antique shopping. In top rated McGregor ISD school district. In the same community of the famous Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast and SpaceX rocket engine testing facility. Take a Sunday drive through McGregor's farmland to the local dairy and pick up some fresh milk and organic grocery items. A short drive to Gatesville shopping and the gateway to the Texas Hill Country. Leave from the Amtrak Train Depot for a weekend getaway to Ft Worth or Austin. Your newly built home will have sidewalks and street lights and a cedar picket privacy fence. Complete with sodded yards, sprinkler system and one tree. Exterior finishes of brick and hardboard, covered front and back porches, slab foundation, 30- year composition roof and 2 car garage with overhead carriage style automatic garage doors.
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to the Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
