Approx date of Completion April 10, 2022. Windsor Park Place INTERIOR 4 bedroom, 2½ bath 2 car garage Open-concept Living/Dining. Large walk-in utility/laundry room Large walk-in Master – his/hers sink – large walk-in closet, cultured marble shower with enclosed glass door. Full size guest bath with cultured marble tub surround. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and granite island bar with double stainless steel sinks with room for barstools overlooking living and dining room, large walk-in pantry, high efficiency LED lighting, custom cabinetry. Wood plank vinyl, tile and carpet flooring. Nickel finish light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Litchen faucet is chrome. Crown molding. EXTERIOR has sidewalks and street lights Beautiful stone wall topped with cedar picket privacy fence Landscaping will include sodded yards, sprinkler system, privacy fence with one tree Exterior finish of brick and hardboard Covered front and back porches Slab foundation 30- year composition roof Foam insulated exterior walls including the attic Overhead carriage style automatic garage doors Welcome to Windsor Park Parkway, a brand new single family residential community in McGregor off Hwy 317 at New Windsor Parkway. Enjoy walking trails, disc golf and fishing at nearby Amsler Park. Close to Main Street with restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, and antique shopping. In top rated McGregor ISD school district. In the same community of the famous Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast and SpaceX rocket engine testing facility. Take a Sunday drive through McGregor's farmland to the local dairy and pick up some fresh milk and organic grocery items. A short drive to Gatesville shopping and the gateway to the Texas Hill Country. Leave from the Amtrak Train Depot for a weekend getaway to Ft Worth or Austin. Your newly built home will have sidewalks and street lights and a cedar picket privacy fence. Complete with sodded yards, sprinkler system and one tree. Exterior finishes of brick and hardboard, covered front and back porches, slab foundation, 30- year composition roof and 2 car garage with overhead carriage style automatic garage doors.

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO