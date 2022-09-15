Read full article on original website
YMCA celebrates diversity in the community with Welcoming Festival
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
Air quality impacted by Cedar Creek Fire; LRAPA says expect smoke for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
University of Oregon condemns student actions for offensive chant
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's Oregon game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video late Saturday night saying:
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
Use of force investigation on Cottage Grove Police is ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL is still following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. KVAL spoke to his mother Monday, who says she's angry about what...
Beavers pound Montana State in front of sold out crowd in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in 1957, Providence Park in Portland was the site of a concert featuring a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee named Elvis Presley. 65 yeas after the King of Rock n' Roll, the Kings of Corvallis were in Portland Saturday. Oregon State looking to go 3-0...
South Eugene high school soccer team plays in honor teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
Weyerhaeuser workers rally at Santiam Sawmill
LEBANON, Ore. — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. After nearly four days of protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites, a large rally was held at the Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon, Oregon Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
