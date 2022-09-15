Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win
(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills carrying physical approach into district meeting with East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing. The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/19): Glenwood girls finish 3rd at ADM, Palmyra gets sweep at Ashland-Greenwood
(KMAland) -- The Glenwood girls took third at ADM, and the Palmyra girls and boys swept the meet at Ashland-Greenwood on Monday in KMAland XC. The Glenwood girls placed three in the top eight and scored 53 points to finish in third at the ADM Tiger Invitational. Madelyn Berglund was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/18): Kuemper wins CYO Tournament
(Le Mars) -- Kuemper Catholic volleyball won the title at the CYO Tournament. The Knights beat Bishop Garrigan in two sets and notched three-set wins over Gehlen Catholic, Remsen, St. Mary's and Bishop Heelan. Kuemper's Ashlyn Badding, Sophie Badding and Lauren Boell were selected to the All-Tournament Team. Kuemper Catholic...
kmaland.com
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Final Shenfest countdown underway
(Shenandoah) -- After celebrating Shenandoah's past last year, Shenfest 2022 offers a look ahead. "Imagine the Future" is the theme of this year's Shenfest celebration, featuring a long list of activities Friday and Saturday. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Warner says this year's theme is the opposite of last year's Shenfest, which celebrated a major milestone for the community.
kmaland.com
Shen royalty crowned for 2022
(Shenandoah) – Elegance and beauty reigned in Shenandoah Sunday afternoon. Thirty-seven young ladies vied for the Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah titles at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Fifteen-year-old Carys Woolsey was named Miss Shenandoah for 2022. A Shenandoah High School sophomore, Woolsey was one of seven contestants for the crown. Woolsey tells KMA News her mother, Chrissy Baker, encouraged her to enter the pageant, in order to get out of her comfort zone.
Annual “Heads-Up Drag Racing Event Sunday at the Atlantic Airport
(Atlantic) The 6th Annual “Heads up Drag Racing” event raising money for the Shrines Children’s Hospital and the Shrine Children’s Hospital Transportation Unit is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Jamie Joyce, an event representative, says spectator parking is at the Mahle...
kmaland.com
Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Southwest Iowa students, parents invited to college fair
(Shenandoah) -- High school students and parents in KMAland are invited to learn more about college options at a special event this week. The annual Southwest Iowa College Fair takes place from 6:30-7:30 this evening and Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Shenandoah National Guard Armory at 601 Ferguson Road. Representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities, service organizations and military branches will be in attendance. The program's purpose is to give high school students and parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors. In addition, a financial aid live webinar broadcast presented by ICAN is available in an armory classroom from 6-7 this evening.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Pott., Harrison, Shelby, Douglas Cos. until 9 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Pott. Co. until 9:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 845 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTHEAST. OF UNDERWOOD, OR 15 MILES NORTHEAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING EAST. AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Union, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor Cos. until 10 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 1000 PM CDT. * AT 931 PM...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery, Mills and Pott. Cos until 8:45 p.m.
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT. FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN. POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES... AT 818 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES EAST OF. HENDERSON, OR 11 MILES NORTHWEST OF RED OAK, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND...
Comments / 0