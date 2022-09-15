(Shenandoah) -- High school students and parents in KMAland are invited to learn more about college options at a special event this week. The annual Southwest Iowa College Fair takes place from 6:30-7:30 this evening and Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Shenandoah National Guard Armory at 601 Ferguson Road. Representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities, service organizations and military branches will be in attendance. The program's purpose is to give high school students and parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors. In addition, a financial aid live webinar broadcast presented by ICAN is available in an armory classroom from 6-7 this evening.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO